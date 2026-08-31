Decision Reached
Gas Price Cap Extended Again
The fuel price cap will be extended again through the end of September, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced on Monday. The reduction in the mineral oil tax by 1.9 cents per liter will thus remain in effect. Nevertheless, Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) emphasized that the government does not intend to intervene in the market on a permanent basis.
“From the very beginning, the fuel price cap was a targeted, temporary, and responsible measure. We will continue on this path until the end of September,” Hattmannsdorfer explained in a press release. Nevertheless, he made it clear: “We must continue to ensure security of supply in the future, and permanent interventions in the market are the wrong approach.”
Therefore, there will still be no intervention in the oil companies’ margins; rather, the focus is on “targeted relief”: “A European comparison confirms this course: Austria’s fuel prices are below the EU average.” With the so-called “Price-Down Guarantee,” the government is also ensuring that falling international wholesale prices are passed on at the gas pumps.
SPÖ State Secretary Michaela Schmidt saw this as “an important tool for combating inflation”: “Together with the rent cap, the tax cut on basic foodstuffs, and cost-cutting reforms in the energy sector, it helps make daily life affordable for Austrians.”
Recently, the situation in the Middle East had escalated again, with the U.S. and Iran intensifying their attacks. NEOS State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn commented that this shows how quickly the international situation can change: “In times like these, it’s right to have a safety net. But that makes it all the more important for us to work even more vigorously at home to strengthen our economic immune system: with more domestic energy, more competition, faster procedures, and less bureaucracy. After all, we can’t always just prescribe new government remedies for every international crisis.”
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