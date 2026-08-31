Gas Price Cap Extended Again

Recently, the situation in the Middle East had escalated again, with the U.S. and Iran intensifying their attacks. NEOS State Secretary Sepp Schellhorn commented that this shows how quickly the international situation can change: “In times like these, it’s right to have a safety net. But that makes it all the more important for us to work even more vigorously at home to strengthen our economic immune system: with more domestic energy, more competition, faster procedures, and less bureaucracy. After all, we can’t always just prescribe new government remedies for every international crisis.”