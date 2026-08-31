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Police Officer Convicted

Releasing the wrong prisoner costs 6,000 euros

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31.08.2026 07:19
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Stock image(Bild: Jürgen Fuchs)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

An officer in Upper Austria was more careless than the police allow: Last year, he released the wrong detainee due to a name match. Now, “Inspector Schlamphans” has been fined 6,000 euros by the disciplinary commission.

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The “Krone” reported: In September 2025, the officer released the wrong detainee at the police detention center in Linz due to a name match. He had only compared the first and last names, which were the same for both detainees. He had not noticed the different dates of birth.

Disciplinary Proceedings Initiated
Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the police officer. It turned out that “Inspector Schlamphans” was also not very strict about following regulations. He had run license plate checks twice without a legitimate official reason. This was visible in the agency’s system.

“I still blame myself”
At the March hearing before the disciplinary commission, the police officer admitted to the charges. He said he still felt sorry for mixing up the detainees. He explained that he had conducted the license plate searches for his girlfriend after a traffic accident to obtain insurance information.


The verdict was only recently announced
The disciplinary commission ruled that there had been several breaches of official duty, some of them serious; the police officer was ordered to pay a fine of 6,000 euros and 500 euros in court costs, according to ORF Upper Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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