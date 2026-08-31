Releasing the wrong prisoner costs 6,000 euros

The “Krone” reported: In September 2025, the officer released the wrong detainee at the police detention center in Linz due to a name match. He had only compared the first and last names, which were the same for both detainees. He had not noticed the different dates of birth.

Disciplinary Proceedings Initiated

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the police officer. It turned out that “Inspector Schlamphans” was also not very strict about following regulations. He had run license plate checks twice without a legitimate official reason. This was visible in the agency’s system.