Suspense Surrounding the EU Vote
It’s Official Now: Icelanders Say No to Brussels
The referendum in Iceland on resuming EU accession negotiations has dealt a bitter blow to Brussels. According to initial partial results, the “yes” camp was in the lead—but then the “no” camp overtook the pro-European movement...
In Iceland’s referendum on resuming accession negotiations with the European Union, the opponents prevailed. The vote count is complete. According to online tallies on Sunday, “No” votes led with 52.8 percent, ahead of the “Yes” camp, which received 47.2 percent. Just over 270,000 Icelanders were eligible to vote.
High Voter Turnout
The broadcaster RUV reports a robust voter turnout of 82.5 percent. Icelanders have thus dealt a stinging blow to the pro-European movement. Recent polls had suggested a close race.
A “yes” vote would have opened the door to talks with Brussels. Iceland would have had to decide separately at a later date on actual EU accession. However, opposition to EU accession prevails, particularly in the fishing sector, which is of enormous importance to the country.
“A Great Day”
Supporters of the talks argued that membership could lower the country’s high interest rates and offer greater security in light of the war in Ukraine. Social Democratic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir had announced that she would abide by the result of the referendum.
Shortly before the referendum, Frostadóttir described the resumption of talks on Icelandic television as “one of the most significant steps” toward reducing risks to the island.
Security as a Major Issue
In uncertain times like these, with international relations in flux, the question is whether a small country like Iceland should align itself with larger states and alliances.
“We see around us that countries in our neighborhood have been protected by the European Union.” These statements were understood primarily as an allusion to the Greenland conflict. U.S. President Donald Trump had repeatedly threatened to annex the Arctic island, which belongs to Denmark, into the United States—a move that also caused unease in Iceland.
Iceland had already applied for EU membership in 2009 in the midst of a severe financial crisis, but a Euroskeptic government put the process on hold in 2013. Economically, Iceland is already deeply integrated into Europe: The country is part of the European Economic Area and enjoys the benefits of the single market—but has no say in important decisions.
Fishermen Prevail
The first round of talks on EU accession had failed primarily due to the debate over fisheries—the island’s largest and most identity-defining economic sector. Even now, serious doubts had resurfaced as to whether accession would be possible without relinquishing too many of the country’s own rights. Prime Minister Frostadóttir had promised her fellow citizens that Iceland would quickly walk away from the negotiating table if it were not allowed to retain full control over its own fishery resources. But the concern was now apparently too great.
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