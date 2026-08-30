It’s Official Now: Icelanders Say No to Brussels

Fishermen Prevail

The first round of talks on EU accession had failed primarily due to the debate over fisheries—the island’s largest and most identity-defining economic sector. Even now, serious doubts had resurfaced as to whether accession would be possible without relinquishing too many of the country’s own rights. Prime Minister Frostadóttir had promised her fellow citizens that Iceland would quickly walk away from the negotiating table if it were not allowed to retain full control over its own fishery resources. But the concern was now apparently too great.