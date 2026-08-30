ÖFB Star for Free? “No One Will Be Mad!”

“If that’s the case, it’s fantastic,” said Kühbauer. “The player is simply ‘outstanding.’” However, he added that he isn’t responsible for signings other than his own. Kühbauer didn’t deny being in frequent contact with Kalajdzic, whom he had already wanted to sign during his time as Rapid’s coach. “I’ve had him for almost a year now, so we’ve gotten to know and appreciate each other.” Many of his former players still ask him for advice. “Because they know I’ll give them an honest answer. It’s been no different with Sasa so far.”