Controversy Over Railroad Crossing
Even the Blind Are Opposed to a New Warning Bell for the Blind
In mid-September, the local railway in Salzburg’s Flachgau region will resume operations. A bell is intended to make a railroad crossing in Oberndorf safer. But it is anything but welcome—among residents and those directly affected. The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired has very different suggestions...
Constant ringing up to eight times an hour—right in the middle of a residential area. The prospect of this spelling the end of quiet nights in Oberndorf is not only upsetting to local residents. As part of the extensive renovation of the local railway, a so-called bell system is to be installed at the railroad crossing next to the Oberndorf-Laufen station— as reported by the “Krone.” Depending on the train schedule, this system will ring up to eight times an hour.
Residents fear for their sleep and their ability to rest during the day. Several gardens are located right next to the planned bell. The nearest bedroom windows are also just 20 meters away from the railroad crossing. Starting September 13, the local railway will once again be in operation from 4:30 a.m. until around 2:30 a.m.
Proximity to the hospital cited as a reason for the bell
The decision by the State of Salzburg states that this acoustic device is of great importance due to the proximity to the hospital and the high volume of pedestrian traffic at the crossing. A “petition” reportedly pointed out the “lack of barrier-free accessibility for blind and visually impaired people.”
“Contrary to what has been claimed, the bell system was not discussed with us at all, and we did not request it either,” says Josef Schinwald, chairman of the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. “If we could ask for anything, it would be a system like the one at the traffic lights in the city of Salzburg,” he tells the “Krone,” adding: “Besides, it’s not as if hundreds of blind people cross this intersection every day.”
Contrary to what has been claimed, the bell system was never discussed with us, and we did not request it either. I informed Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll of this via email two or three weeks ago, but received no reply.
Josef Schinwald
Obmann Blinden- und Sehbehindertenverband Salzburg
Bild: Andreas Tröster
Association Wants a Radio-Controlled “Click” System
In the proposed system, blind and visually impaired people would have their own transponder, which they could use to request a signal via radio. Although this signal would also be audible, it would be a subtle “click” rather than a loud ringing of bells. In addition, the volume adjusts to the surrounding environment—making it significantly quieter at night.
Schinwald also finds it incomprehensible why an accessible solution is to be implemented at only one of the four railroad crossings in Oberndorf. “That’s completely pointless,” he says, expressing his frustration with the state’s plans.
The town of Oberndorf itself filed an objection to the planned bell system in May. So the bells shouldn’t ring until the State Administrative Court issues a ruling. To ensure a quick and safe solution for the launch of the local railway, Mayor Georg Djundja (SPÖ) is calling for a revision of the decision: “That can be done quickly and would help everyone right away.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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