Even the Blind Are Opposed to a New Warning Bell for the Blind

“Contrary to what has been claimed, the bell system was not discussed with us at all, and we did not request it either,” says Josef Schinwald, chairman of the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. “If we could ask for anything, it would be a system like the one at the traffic lights in the city of Salzburg,” he tells the “Krone,” adding: “Besides, it’s not as if hundreds of blind people cross this intersection every day.”