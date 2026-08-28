Paredes and Co.
Surprising Turn of Events Regarding Suspensions After World Cup Scandal!
A surprising turn of events following the heated World Cup final between Argentina and Spain! FIFA has come through for Leandro Paredes and Co. and eased the suspensions that were imposed. These suspensions may now also be served during friendly matches.
Specifically, this concerns the sanctions against Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala. Going forward, they may serve their suspensions during the “Albiceleste’s” friendly matches as well, rather than exclusively in competitive matches. Since Argentina will play several friendly matches in the coming months, those affected will be able to serve a large portion of their suspensions more quickly than originally expected.
Paredes Was Hit the Hardest
Paredes received by far the harshest sanction. The 32-year-old midfielder was suspended for ten international matches and additionally fined approximately $90,000.
Molina also took a heavy hit: he must sit out seven matches. Almada was suspended for one match, while assistant coach Ayala is barred from the sidelines for three matches.
Federation Plans to Continue Challenging the Sanctions
However, FIFA’s concession does not mean the matter is settled for the Argentine Football Association. The association intends to continue challenging the sanctions. According to its own statements, the association is first awaiting FIFA’s written explanation and reserves the right to take further legal action afterward.
The penalties were imposed following the chaotic scenes in the World Cup final against Spain. Not only were players and coaching staff sanctioned, but the Argentine Football Association itself must also pay a fine. In addition, Argentina was ordered to play a home game in front of a reduced crowd.
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