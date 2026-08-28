Surprising Turn of Events Regarding Suspensions After World Cup Scandal!

Specifically, this concerns the sanctions against Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada, and assistant coach Roberto Ayala. Going forward, they may serve their suspensions during the “Albiceleste’s” friendly matches as well, rather than exclusively in competitive matches. Since Argentina will play several friendly matches in the coming months, those affected will be able to serve a large portion of their suspensions more quickly than originally expected.