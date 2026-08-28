Mountain Guide Attacks Climber on the Großglockner

The unbelievable incident took place last weekend and is documented in an Instagram video that’s going viral. At an altitude of about 3,000 meters, a Polish man and his female companion were on a narrow, exposed downhill section when the mountain guide from Schladming came down from above and tried to pass them. The Polish man politely asked the Austrian to wait—also out of consideration for his companion, who was right below him. The response: “I’m a mountain guide, shut your mouth!” Then the mountain guide went even further: “I’m coming up there to punch you!” As a result, the Polish man also lashed out verbally.