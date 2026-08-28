Dramatic Scenes
Mountain Guide Attacks Climber on the Großglockner
A mountain guide—who, as it turned out, was from Styria—behaved extremely badly on the Mürztaler Steig trail on the way to Adlersruhe (Erzherzog-Johann-Hütte) on the Großglockner. He tried to pass a Polish couple of climbers with a guest. When one of the Poles criticized this, the mountain guide nearly lost his temper.
The unbelievable incident took place last weekend and is documented in an Instagram video that’s going viral. At an altitude of about 3,000 meters, a Polish man and his female companion were on a narrow, exposed downhill section when the mountain guide from Schladming came down from above and tried to pass them. The Polish man politely asked the Austrian to wait—also out of consideration for his companion, who was right below him. The response: “I’m a mountain guide, shut your mouth!” Then the mountain guide went even further: “I’m coming up there to punch you!” As a result, the Polish man also lashed out verbally.
Here you can see the dramatic scenes in the video:
Suddenly, the mountain guide—who had already passed by, including the Polish man’s companion—turned around, came back up to the man, and nearly went for his throat—on a narrow ridge at an altitude of 3,000 meters! He demanded that the Polish man behave himself—which he did, for the most part. The woman tried to mediate the argument verbally. The mountain guide finally moved on. “It’s really unbelievable,” the Polish man called after him as he left.
“Behavior was disastrous and absolutely unacceptable”
There will now be consequences for the Styrian mountain guide. The Kals Mountain and Ski Guides Association had arranged the assignment for him, but the Styrian is not a member of the association. “The behavior was disastrous and absolutely unacceptable,” emphasizes association president Michael Amraser. “We will no longer arrange any assignments for this mountain guide.” They also reached out to the Polish man via social media and asked for an apology. So far, he has not responded.
“Unlicensed” mountain guide refuses to comment
The “Krone” newspaper attempted to contact the mountain guide in question through the Kals Mountain Guide Office. However, according to the Kals mountain guides, he does not wish to comment on the incident.
Overtaking on the mountain is common practice. However, this incident is unacceptable both on a personal level and from a mountaineering perspective.
Walter Zörer, Präsident der österreichischen Berg- und Skiführer
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Mountaineering Association Responds
According to President Walter Zörer, the Austrian Mountain and Ski Guides Association also considers the incident “unacceptable both on a personal level and from a mountaineering perspective.” Now, the regional association to which the unruly mountain guide belongs must address the incident and resolve it. “In any case, we distance ourselves from this behavior,” Zörer emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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