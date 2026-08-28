Deep Grief in Norway: King Harald V (89) Has Died

It is with deep sorrow that the Norwegian Royal House has announced the death of King Harald V. The 89-year-old monarch, Europe’s oldest reigning king and Norway’s head of state since 1991, passed away on Friday morning. The country has thus lost one of the most beloved and long-reigning monarchs in its modern history—a king who never abdicated and remained true to his oath, “Alt for Norge” (Everything for Norway), until the very end. Now his 53-year-old son is king as Haakon VIII.