Europe's Oldest King
Deep Grief in Norway: King Harald V (89) Has Died
It is with deep sorrow that the Norwegian Royal House has announced the death of King Harald V. The 89-year-old monarch, Europe’s oldest reigning king and Norway’s head of state since 1991, passed away on Friday morning. The country has thus lost one of the most beloved and long-reigning monarchs in its modern history—a king who never abdicated and remained true to his oath, “Alt for Norge” (Everything for Norway), until the very end. Now his 53-year-old son is king as Haakon VIII.
The Norwegian Royal House announced the news of his passing on its website and on Instagram—you can view the post here:
Accompanying a black-and-white photo of King Harald, the statement read: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce that His Majesty King Harald passed away today. King Harald died peacefully at Rikshospitalet on Friday, August 28, at 6:35 a.m.”
Haakon kept vigil at his father’s bedside
Crown Prince Haakon had spent the night at his father’s bedside. In the early morning hours, Queen Sonja (89) also rushed back to Rikshospitalet.
King Harald had been hospitalized since August 17 due to a blood infection. On Thursday, the palace finally announced that the king’s condition was “very serious.” The royal family subsequently gathered at the hospital. The Crown Prince and the Queen also canceled all their engagements on Thursday.
Haakon is now king
Harald was Europe’s oldest reigning monarch—he had struggled with health problems repeatedly in recent years. He ascended the throne in 1991 following the death of his very popular father, Olav V. Now his 53-year-old son is king as Haakon VIII.
When a head of state dies in Norway, his successor assumes the throne immediately. According to the royal household, the most important event is the new king’s mandatory oath to the constitution, which is accompanied by a solemn ceremony. Finally, in keeping with tradition, the king and queen are usually blessed.
Despite health problems, Harald ruled out abdication until the very end. “A king is either healthy or dead,” he always said with conviction.
The First Prince Born in Norway in 567 Years
Harald was born on February 21, 1937, in the municipality of Asker near Oslo. At the time, he was the first prince born in Norway in 567 years.
During World War II, after the Nazi invasion in 1940, the royal family fled abroad; as a small child, Harald, along with his mother, Crown Princess Märtha, and his two sisters, first went to Sweden and then to the United States. After five years of German occupation, the family returned to Norway to a jubilant welcome, and in the years that followed, the young Prince Harald attended school in Oslo.
Competed in the Olympic Games
From an early age, Harald developed a passion for sports and nature. He later competed in sailing at three Olympic Games; in 1964, he even served as the flag bearer at the opening ceremony in Tokyo. He also followed many Olympic Games as a spectator—always particularly enthusiastic whenever Norwegian athletes competed on skis.
At his side for over half a century was Sonja, the art-loving daughter of a merchant. It was only after years of hesitation on the part of his father, King Olav V, that Harald married Sonja, a commoner, in 1968. In 1991, following Olav’s death, he finally became Norway’s new king—only the third monarch since independence in 1905.
King Harald Was Very Popular in Norway
His compatriots admired King Harald V for his reserved nature—and for his ability to take a firm stand when it mattered most. His speeches were often marked by compassion and tact.
He comforted the Norwegian people after the terrorist attacks in Oslo and on the island of Utøya in 2011. Following the refugee crisis, he positioned himself as a level-headed voice of reason with a plea for diversity and tolerance. The monarch was also popular for his dry sense of humor. On Friday, Norway finally had to say goodbye to its beloved king.
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