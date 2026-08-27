Faces Prison Sentence
Automatic Draft
Shortly before the glamorous Champions League draw, UEFA has escalated its power struggle with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The European soccer governing body is preparing criminal proceedings against the controversial head of the world governing body—and possibly other officials—on suspicion of breach of fiduciary duty in connection with the World Cup investor deal.
UEFA is demanding that FIFA and the financial institutions involved hand over documents related to the failed project. This is evident from a 60-page document filed with a district court in the U.S. state of Florida, which is in the possession of dpa. In it, UEFA levels numerous allegations of misconduct against Infantino, even beyond the dispute over the sale of World Cup shares. In the Principality of Monaco, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin presented the next steps to the 55 national soccer associations.
Infantino had sought to bypass FIFA’s governing bodies to implement a multibillion-dollar investor model for World Cup marketing and had presented concrete plans with U.S. investors to that end. This had sparked massive protests, particularly from Europe’s soccer leadership circles. Infantino was forced to withdraw his plans. He rejected subsequent calls for his resignation.
Allegation: Breach of fiduciary duty
Now UEFA intends to use legal means to bring about the Swiss official’s downfall. At its core, the case centers on the allegation of breach of fiduciary duty. According to UEFA, if convicted, Infantino could even face a prison sentence. Proceedings would be pending in Switzerland, the home of FIFA. The decision to pursue the case through the U.S. justice system is based on formal grounds, as FIFA’s legal department is based in Florida.
This approach is reminiscent of the ouster of Infantino’s predecessor, Joseph Blatter, in 2015. The longtime FIFA boss stepped down after U.S. authorities investigated him in numerous cases. Blatter himself was never convicted, but his leadership style was no longer tenable. Now, however, UEFA is launching a full-scale attack on Infantino.
No alternative candidate so far
The 56-year-old intends to run for re-election as FIFA president for the fourth time on March 18, 2027. Among the 211 FIFA member countries eligible to vote, there is currently no clear majority for or against him. UEFA has not yet been able to nominate an alternative candidate. Apparently, the courts will now have to decide on this matter.
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