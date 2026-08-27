Automatic Draft

UEFA is demanding that FIFA and the financial institutions involved hand over documents related to the failed project. This is evident from a 60-page document filed with a district court in the U.S. state of Florida, which is in the possession of dpa. In it, UEFA levels numerous allegations of misconduct against Infantino, even beyond the dispute over the sale of World Cup shares. In the Principality of Monaco, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin presented the next steps to the 55 national soccer associations.