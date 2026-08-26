Automatic Draft

Here’s how many points LASK will earn

And: The soccer miracle of Linz has brought LASK a windfall for the club’s coffers. Following its comeback against Celtic, the double champion can look forward to an entry fee of 18.62 million euros for its first-ever appearance in the Champions League. In addition, during the group stage, there could be extra bonuses for wins (2.1 million) and draws (700,000). There is also a ranking bonus for the team’s position in the group stage and revenue based on a complex value-based bonus.