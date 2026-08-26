Automatic Draft

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Red-white-red celebration: Thanks to LASK’s victory over Celtic Glasgow, Austria has climbed two spots in the five-year rankings!
The domestic league sits in 17th place in the live rankings with 27.250 points, ahead of Hungary (27.062) and Scotland (26.150). Switzerland (29.950) and Cyprus (33.693), in 15th place—which guarantees a fifth European Cup spot—are still a respectable distance away.
For participating in the Champions League group stage, LASK receives at least six bonus points—these are awarded to teams finishing in positions 25 through 36. This would be equivalent to three wins in the Europa League group stage. Each win in any of the three group stages is worth two points; for Austrian clubs, this is converted to 0.4 points using the country’s divisor.
Here’s how many points LASK will earn
And: The soccer miracle of Linz has brought LASK a windfall for the club’s coffers. Following its comeback against Celtic, the double champion can look forward to an entry fee of 18.62 million euros for its first-ever appearance in the Champions League. In addition, during the group stage, there could be extra bonuses for wins (2.1 million) and draws (700,000). There is also a ranking bonus for the team’s position in the group stage and revenue based on a complex value-based bonus.
UEFA distributes a total of 914 million euros in performance bonuses in the Champions League; as part of the so-called “value pillar,” an additional 853 million euros is distributed to the participating clubs. When Sturm Graz finished the Champions League group stage in 30th place two years ago, their total revenue amounted to approximately 30 million euros. According to the platform “Football Meets Data,” LASK—which will find out its eight opponents on Thursday (6 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at ticker)— can expect a guaranteed minimum of 28.1 million euros in total.
Had they qualified for the Europa League instead, the Linz-based team led by successful coach Dietmar Kühbauer would have received significantly less (at least 8.6 million euros).
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