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Formula 1 at Zandvoort

Antonelli Shines in Practice, Max Far Behind

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21.08.2026 05:26
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has once again demonstrated his skills.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli has once again demonstrated his skills.(Bild: AP/Darko Bandic)
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Kimi Antonelli made a big impression during the only practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort. The Italian set the fastest lap, outpacing world champion Lando Norris in the McLaren and his teammate George Russell. Three veteran drivers ended up in the gravel trap at one point. But the main topic of conversation was Max Verstappen, even though things haven’t gone according to plan for the Red Bull driver on the track yet. 

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Championship leader Kimi Antonelli set the fastest practice lap in the Netherlands and signaled his ambitions for the upcoming race weekend. But world champion Norris and his teammate Russell also made a strong return from the Formula 1 summer break.

Motivation was also evident at Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton posted the fourth-fastest lap, ahead of his teammate Leclerc. Oscar Piastri in the McLaren and veteran Nico Hülkenberg followed in the next spots.

Veterans in the gravel trap
However, practice didn’t go entirely smoothly for everyone. Even veterans Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen ended up in the gravel trap one after another, putting the durability of their cars to the test. 

Verstappen ultimately finished only eleventh in qualifying but is still the number one topic of conversation. That’s because on Thursday, just before his final home race in Zandvoort, it was announced that he had extended his contract with Red Bull by four years.

Despite all the long-standing rumors about a move or even an impending retirement, this is a clear commitment to the Red Bull project. For team principal Laurent Mekies, however, this came as no surprise: “Even during our first conversation, it was clear after 20–30 seconds that Max wants to stay with us and that together we’ll get back to our former strength,” the Frenchman told Sky before practice. The first opportunity to do so comes as early as Saturday in the Sprint Race (starting at 12 p.m. on the sportkrone.at live ticker). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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