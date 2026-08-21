Antonelli Shines in Practice, Max Far Behind

Despite all the long-standing rumors about a move or even an impending retirement, this is a clear commitment to the Red Bull project. For team principal Laurent Mekies, however, this came as no surprise: “Even during our first conversation, it was clear after 20–30 seconds that Max wants to stay with us and that together we’ll get back to our former strength,” the Frenchman told Sky before practice. The first opportunity to do so comes as early as Saturday in the Sprint Race (starting at 12 p.m. on the sportkrone.at live ticker).