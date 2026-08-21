Volkshilfe Volunteer (76) Asked to Leave

“Fired” After a Verbal Altercation

At least until last week, when a new employee took charge of the store. “I struck up a conversation with a customer, took some of the merchandise from her, and placed it on the sales counter,” H. explains. Apparently, this didn’t sit well with the manager; an argument ensued, which ended with the senior citizen being “kicked out”: “She told me to pack up my things, get out, and stay home on my pension,” H. says angrily.