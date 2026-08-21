After a Dispute in a Store
Volkshilfe Volunteer (76) Asked to Leave
A 76-year-old woman from Linz wanted to volunteer with a nonprofit organization during her retirement. But things turned out differently: After a verbal altercation with a store employee, the 76-year-old was reportedly sent home in a rude manner. Yet older adults are indispensable to aid organizations.
“I’ve been retired for quite some time and wanted to volunteer in my free time in a suitable setting,” says Emilie H. (76) from Linz. Since the retiree had previously worked in retail, among other things, she signed up to volunteer at a Volkshilfe store in Linz. “I was there a total of five times for several hours each time, helped out with things like stocking the shelves, and was totally happy,” the 76-year-old explains.
“Fired” After a Verbal Altercation
At least until last week, when a new employee took charge of the store. “I struck up a conversation with a customer, took some of the merchandise from her, and placed it on the sales counter,” H. explains. Apparently, this didn’t sit well with the manager; an argument ensued, which ended with the senior citizen being “kicked out”: “She told me to pack up my things, get out, and stay home on my pension,” H. says angrily.
About 80 percent of our volunteers are already retired. Without their invaluable support, we wouldn’t be able to carry out parts of our projects in this way.
Fred Edlinger, Volkshilfe-Shops
Incident Taken Seriously
When asked, Volkshilfe Upper Austria stated that they take the incident very seriously and will investigate it. “Behavior such as that described has no place in our facilities and in no way reflects our values,” said Shop Division Manager Fred Edlinger. About 170 volunteers work in the shops or social markets, and about 80 to 90 percent of them are retired. “Their commitment is invaluable,” Edlinger emphasizes.
Charities Value Seniors
At the Upper Austrian Red Cross (OÖRK) as well, about 23 percent of volunteers are over 61 years old and assist with social services or as reading coaches. “They want to find a new direction and are looking for an activity that gives their lives meaning,” explains OÖRK President Gottfried Hirz. “Many volunteers support us during their retirement in emergency medical services or with Meals on Wheels,” says Dietmar Hager, volunteer coordinator at the Samaritan Association of Upper Austria, where a good 15 percent of volunteers are also over 60 years old.
“Freedom, equality, justice, and solidarity are of the utmost importance,” reads the mission statement of Volkshilfe, and these principles should apply in all situations. Especially in the area of personnel management, a delicate touch is also required—particularly when it comes to critiquing the work of (volunteer) staff.
People who lack the necessary composure or social skills for this should stay in the background. It’s hard enough to find willing staff as it is. When someone then offers to help voluntarily and without pay, that should be especially appreciated.
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