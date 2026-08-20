Salvation in the 91st minute! Salzburg wins at Mjällby

If Salzburg prevails, they’ll advance to the main competition of the Europa League—which has existed since 2009–10—for the 13th time. In UEFA’s second-highest competition, Austria’s former serial champion even reached the semifinals in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2019. Officially, the talk was of “our competition.” If they’re eliminated, they’ll move down to the Conference League, where Salzburg has never competed before. But they don’t want to waste any thoughts on that. “We all set out to play in the Europa League. When you see the top teams waiting there, we’d all be very happy to have those great home games and away trips. That’s why we’ll give it our all tomorrow to take that first step,” Röhl explained.