Concerns Over Frequency
The next wave of severe weather is coming: It’ll hit at 6 p.m.
Hail Alert in Vienna! On Thursday afternoon, severe storms will sweep across the city. A supercell will bring marble-sized hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain across the entire city. The Storm Center has already issued the highest warning level. According to forecasts, the next wave of severe weather is expected to hit Vienna as early as this evening.
It started raining in Vienna around 2:30 p.m. Conditions are expected to become increasingly unpleasant as the afternoon progresses. According to GeoSphere Austria, the next severe thunderstorm cell is already forecast for the evening hours. Things are expected to get really intense again around 6 p.m.
Weather experts have issued a Violet-level severe weather warning for the entire city. On X, the UWZ writes: “ATTENTION: A supercell is currently bringing hail up to 3 cm in diameter, gusty winds, and heavy rain to Vienna.”
Severe Weather Across Austria
In addition to Vienna, weather experts have also issued the highest severe weather warning level—Violet—for parts of Lower Austria. In Carinthia, as well as in parts of Salzburg, Styria, Vorarlberg, and Upper Austria, meteorologists are issuing severe weather warnings at the second-highest level. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected again throughout Austria this evening and overnight.
Vienna’s 23rd district was particularly hard hit on Thursday. There was also heavy hail in Meidling, as shown in the photos from our reader reporter. Forecasts indicate that the severe weather will be particularly intense between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.
Concerns for the Frequency Festival
As the Frequency Festival kicks off on Thursday, attendees are also on edge—according to the latest forecasts, they are unlikely to be spared from the severe weather. A red severe weather warning is also in effect for St. Pölten.
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