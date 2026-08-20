"Emotions Are Running High"
Verstappen surprise! Now Marko is weighing in, too
Max Verstappen is staying with Red Bull! The news from Formula 1—which came as quite a surprise to many fans and experts—caused quite a stir on Thursday. Now his longtime confidant, Helmut Marko, is speaking out as well.
The months of speculation about a possible departure are over: Max Verstappen will remain with Red Bull Racing for the long term. The four-time Formula 1 world champion has signed a new contract that will keep him with the team through the 2030 season. The Austrian-British team announced this on Thursday ahead of Verstappen’s home Grand Prix in Zandvoort. The 28-year-old Dutchman’s previous contract was set to expire in 2028.
Verstappen has been driving for Red Bull in Formula 1 since 2016; prior to that, he spent two years in the team’s in-house junior program under the guidance of Styrian Helmut Marko. Due to his dissatisfaction with the recent rule changes, there had been speculation that the exceptional driver might be looking for alternatives—with other teams, but also outside of Formula 1.
Marko: A Signal “at the Right Time”
“Max is the face of the entire team, a leading figure,” said Marko. The contract extension is a “very significant factor.” Due to several departures, the team will need to replenish its ranks in the near future. “Every ambitious engineer wants to work with the best driver,” explained Marko, who stepped down from his advisory role at Red Bull last year after more than 20 years. In that regard, continuing the partnership is the right decision for both sides.
“It’s the right signal at exactly the right time,” Marko said. “This will now bring calm and stability to the team.” The past few months had been hectic at times and, in some cases, the language used had been a bit over the top. “But it’s all about performance—that’s where emotions run high. The result is what matters most.”
Verstappen Aims to Return to the Top
With Marko by his side, Verstappen won four consecutive world championships from 2021 to 2024. He narrowly missed a fifth title last year, losing out to McLaren’s Lando Norris. Verstappen now has 71 Grand Prix victories to his credit, but Red Bull has yet to win a race under the new engine regulations that took effect this season. In the World Championship standings, the dominant driver of recent years is currently in sixth place at the halfway point of the season.
“We have the best people, and I’m thrilled to be able to work with everyone to get back to the top,” Verstappen emphasized. “It remains the ultimate goal we’re all working toward and will continue to pursue.” He described what he has achieved with Red Bull so far as wonderful. “Continuing this journey with the same team I’ve been with my entire career is truly special and has always been what I’ve wanted.” He also praised the “clear vision” pursued by team principal Laurent Mekies.
Marko had recently spoken publicly in favor of continuing the partnership with Verstappen. “He must have laid out his conditions,” the 83-year-old said of his longtime protégé. Adjustments to the car had already been made in the first half of the season, which “didn’t turn out too badly in Hungary,” as Marko put it. Verstappen finished second in the last race before the summer break. However, things will get tougher again on upcoming full-throttle tracks like Monza or Baku.
:The Role of Rule ChangesDue to a reported exit clause in Verstappen’s previous contract, rivals Mercedes and McLaren had expressed interest in the former champion in recent months. “The decision to continue our journey together is based on the trust that Max and the team have built up over many years,” explained Frenchman Mekies, who succeeded longtime team principal Christian Horner at Red Bull last year.
However, announced adjustments to the engine regulations—which Verstappen dislikes because they are heavily geared toward energy recovery rather than maximum power—also appear to have been a decisive factor in his decision to remain in the premier class. Some of these changes will take effect as early as next season. “Whether a new engine will come in 2030 or 2031 remains to be seen,” said Marko. But the engine regulations do have an expiration date. “That certainly played a role.”
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