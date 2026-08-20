Verstappen surprise! Now Marko is weighing in, too

“We have the best people, and I’m thrilled to be able to work with everyone to get back to the top,” Verstappen emphasized. “It remains the ultimate goal we’re all working toward and will continue to pursue.” He described what he has achieved with Red Bull so far as wonderful. “Continuing this journey with the same team I’ve been with my entire career is truly special and has always been what I’ve wanted.” He also praised the “clear vision” pursued by team principal Laurent Mekies.