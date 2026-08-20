Be There Live
Win tickets to the Rapids’ big European Cup match
On August 26, the big prize is up for grabs in Hütteldorf. That’s when Austria’s record champion will face the surprise team Heart of Midlothian from Scotland and battle for a spot in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League. The “Krone” is making it happen and bringing you to what could be the decisive match.
When the battle for international advancement takes place at the Allianz Stadium, Rapid fans certainly can’t be left out. The Green-and-Whites want to take the next step toward the European group stage in front of a home crowd and are counting on the loud support from the stands.
Scots with Bad Memories of Austria
The Scots have already had painful experiences against Austrian teams this European Cup season. In the second round of Champions League qualifying, there was nothing to be gained against Sturm Graz: The Styrians first celebrated a decisive 4-0 home victory and then went on to win the second leg in Edinburgh 2-0. With an aggregate score of 0–6, Hearts were eliminated from Champions League qualifying. Now Rapid is set to ensure that Austria once again proves to be a tough place for the Scots to play.
Win Tickets
The “Krone” is giving away 2x2 tickets for the home game on August 26 at 6:45 p.m. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of August 24 at 9:00 a.m. and be there live!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Sport” newsletter who are participating—and those who sign up by the deadline! All participating subscribers—and those who sign up by the deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditionshere.
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