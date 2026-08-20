Win tickets to the Rapids’ big European Cup match

Scots with Bad Memories of Austria

The Scots have already had painful experiences against Austrian teams this European Cup season. In the second round of Champions League qualifying, there was nothing to be gained against Sturm Graz: The Styrians first celebrated a decisive 4-0 home victory and then went on to win the second leg in Edinburgh 2-0. With an aggregate score of 0–6, Hearts were eliminated from Champions League qualifying. Now Rapid is set to ensure that Austria once again proves to be a tough place for the Scots to play.