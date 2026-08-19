Because the aviation industry is booming
Aviation supplier FACC is on track to generate billions
Aviation supplier FACC, based in the Innviertel region, is riding the wave of the ongoing aviation boom. In the first half of 2026, consolidated revenue rose by 8.6 percent to 526 million euros. This puts the publicly traded company on track to surpass the one-billion-euro revenue mark for the first time in a full year.
The world’s two largest aircraft manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing, delivered around 1,400 aircraft last year. This year, that number is expected to exceed 1,500. And most importantly, airlines around the world have placed firm orders for approximately 18,000 aircraft, which will not be delivered or produced until the coming years.
This boom is also giving a boost to the Innviertel-based supplier FACC, which manufactures, among other things, lightweight components and cabin interiors for aircraft: In the first half of the year, revenue rose by 8.6 percent to 526 million euros. This puts FACC on track to surpass the one-billion-euro revenue mark for the first time in a full year.
War in Iran Has No Impact on Aviation
Operating profit improved by 38 percent to 25 million euros. Meanwhile, the profit margin (EBIT margin) rose from 3.8 to 4.8 percent. “We’re seeing a steady increase in our profitability,” says CEO Robert Machtlinger. In addition to the aviation boom, this is also due to the company’s internal efficiency program, which has been in place since 2024.
The war in Iran is not hindering growth. Although air traffic in the Middle East has plummeted, “this has had no impact on global traffic,” says Machtlinger. This is because only 8 percent of global air traffic takes place in that region.
Supply Chains Caused Problems
Unstable supply chains, on the other hand, have caused problems for the Innviertel-based company, as half of its costs are attributable to materials. The company aims to strengthen its position in this area through changes such as distributing orders among multiple subcontractors. The drone business is also becoming increasingly important; by 2030, it could already account for 15 percent of revenue.
FACC’s growth is also having an impact on its workforce. Compared to the same period last year, the aerospace supplier has added 171 employees and now employs just under 4,100 people. Another 100 employees are expected to join the company by the end of the year.
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