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Decision Made:

Formula 1 U-turn! Veteran driver extends contract

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19.08.2026 15:37
The veteran driver will remain with Williams.
The veteran driver will remain with Williams.(Bild: AFP/APA/Lluis GENE)
Porträt von David Hofer
Von David Hofer

The Williams Formula 1 team will continue to rely on the services of veteran driver Carlos Sainz in the coming years. The team made the official announcement on Wednesday, stating that the Spaniard has signed a “long-term contract.” 

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“I firmly believe in the people who make up this team, both at the factory and at the racetracks. Together, we have what it takes to get back to the top,” said Sainz, expressing his delight at continuing his partnership with Williams.

There had recently been speculation about the Spaniard’s future, and it even seemed possible he might leave Williams. Now the situation is clear, and with this multi-year contract, Sainz has also made a statement.

Albon is staying, too
A sign that also pleases Team Principal James Vowles: “Since joining the team, Carlos’s talent behind the wheel and his tireless dedication to this project at the factory have been invaluable. He works with his engineers day in and day out to squeeze out every millisecond.”

The Briton is therefore all the more pleased that this “leader” is staying on. Especially since the situation regarding the second driver was also clarified just this Tuesday. Alexander Albon will continue to chase points for Williams in the 2027 Formula 1 season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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