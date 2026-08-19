Argument with partner
Murder of 8-Year-Old Daughter: Styrian Man to Be Questioned
New details have emerged in the case of the 8-year-old girl killed in Kumberg (Graz-Umgebung district): The 37-year-old father fully confessed to the crime during his interrogation on Wednesday. He cited arguments with his partner, who apparently wanted to break up with him, as the motive. He said he wanted to commit suicide and “take his daughter with him” in the process.
The crime caused widespread horror on Monday evening. The 37-year-old is suspected of killing his 8-year-old daughter. Investigators have now revealed further findings.
Man from Styria Makes Full Confession
The suspect was formally interrogated on Wednesday morning in the holding cells of the Graz Police Detention Center. According to the police, he made a full confession during the interrogation.
According to his statement, he decided to take his own life due to disputes with his partner—a separation was on the table—and in doing so, he also intended to “take” their eight-year-old daughter with him.
Stabbed His Sleeping Daughter
The 37-year-old is said to have then gone into the child’s bedroom. There, he is believed to have inflicted fatal injuries on his sleeping daughter with a kitchen knife.
He is then said to have gone into the bathroom and attempted to take his own life. The suspected murder weapon was recovered there and is now undergoing forensic analysis.
Autopsy Confirms Current State of the Investigation
The court-ordered autopsy of the eight-year-old has also yielded further insights. The cause of death was determined to be massive blood loss resulting from severe injuries to the neck. According to the police, the findings are consistent with the results of the investigation to date.
The suspect is being held at the Jakomini Correctional Facility by order of the Graz District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.
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