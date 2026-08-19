Steyr-Based Engine Manufacturer Slips into the Red

Targets Unattainable

The original profit targets will also be missed: The expected EBIT margin is falling from at least 15 percent previously to between eight and twelve percent now. Delays in public procurement, approval, and acceptance processes for international projects are cited as the main reason for the revision.

The previous medium-term forecast for the coming year—which projected revenue of around 140 million euros and an operating profit of 40 million euros—is also no longer achievable and is being withdrawn.