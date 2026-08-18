57-Year-Old Forced Several Women into Prostitution

“Just a small cog”

After a brief deliberation, the jury panel reached the following verdict: The 57-year-old was definitively sentenced to 24 months in prison as charged, eight of which are mandatory. “The masterminds are in China; the defendant is just a small cog,” the judge stated in the reasoning for the verdict. Since she had already been in pretrial detention since February and the defense attorney’s motion for early release was granted, she was able to leave prison on Thursday.