“I loved her so much—why did this have to happen?”

“Why did this have to happen?” This question is on the minds not only of one neighbor, but likely of everyone living in Kumberg—northeast of Graz—and the surrounding area. According to police and as reported, the man is said to have killed his eight-year-old daughter with a knife. His twin brother and a total of five children are also said to live in the same house. “They’re loved by everyone and totally in tune with nature. I just can’t believe it!” the deeply saddened woman tells the “Krone.”