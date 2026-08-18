Girl (8) Killed
“I loved her so much—why did this have to happen?”
The shock is immense in Kumberg, Styria: As reported, a 37-year-old man is said to have killed his eight-year-old daughter with a knife on Monday evening. A neighbor can’t believe it: “I love that family so much—I just can’t believe it!”
“Why did this have to happen?” This question is on the minds not only of one neighbor, but likely of everyone living in Kumberg—northeast of Graz—and the surrounding area. According to police and as reported, the man is said to have killed his eight-year-old daughter with a knife. His twin brother and a total of five children are also said to live in the same house. “They’re loved by everyone and totally in tune with nature. I just can’t believe it!” the deeply saddened woman tells the “Krone.”
The suspect is said to have subsequently attempted to take his own life. He was then treated at the hospital and is now being held at the police detention center. He is said to have been well-known in the town, enjoyed wearing his lederhosen, and observed old traditions. Just last Tuesday, he—who had moved to the town with his family ten years ago—celebrated his birthday; one day later, the engineer registered his business.
I love them all so much; they’re beloved everywhere and so close to nature. I can’t even begin to imagine how this could have happened!
Eine Nachbarin
What actually drove him to commit this horrific act? Figuring that out is now the task of the homicide unit at the Styrian State Criminal Police Office.
If you or someone close to you is experiencing a mental health crisis or is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counseling service at 142. You can find additional crisis hotlines and emergency numbersHERE.
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