Person Trapped
Serious Accident Involving a Postbus and Three Cars
On Monday, a serious traffic accident occurred at the state border between Mattsee (Salzburg) and Palting (Upper Austria). A postal bus and three other vehicles were involved. A person who was trapped had to be freed from the wreckage by the fire department.
A 19-year-old from the Salzburg-Umgebung district was driving his car on the Mattseer Landesstraße toward Palting at around 4:45 p.m. In the Guggenberg area, in the municipality of Palting, the young driver attempted to turn left but had to stop his car due to oncoming traffic.
Bus Rear-Ended
A 53-year-old bus driver from the Salzburg-Umgebung district who was following behind likely noticed this too late and rear-ended the 19-year-old’s car. As a result, the 19-year-old’s car was thrown into the oncoming lane and collided with the oncoming vehicles driven by a 29-year-old man from the Salzburg-Umgebung district and a 27-year-old German citizen.
Car Thrown into a Roadside Ditch
Due to the force of the collision, the 29-year-old’s car was thrown into the roadside ditch and crashed into a garden wall. The 19-year-old was trapped in the car and had to be freed by the fire department. He was seriously injured and, after receiving emergency medical treatment, was flown by rescue helicopter to LKH Salzburg. The 27-year-old woman sustained injuries of an unspecified severity and was taken to the trauma center in Salzburg.
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