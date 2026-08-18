Serious Accident Involving a Postbus and Three Cars

Car Thrown into a Roadside Ditch

Due to the force of the collision, the 29-year-old’s car was thrown into the roadside ditch and crashed into a garden wall. The 19-year-old was trapped in the car and had to be freed by the fire department. He was seriously injured and, after receiving emergency medical treatment, was flown by rescue helicopter to LKH Salzburg. The 27-year-old woman sustained injuries of an unspecified severity and was taken to the trauma center in Salzburg.