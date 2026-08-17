First Retailers Stop Shipping to EU Countries

Every Piece of Packaging Means Additional Bureaucratic Work

Martina Wächter, for example, has to obtain a declaration of conformity from the supplier for each of the 16 different types of packaging she uses. “Most of the time, you just have to download it, but that still takes half a day. You can’t make money that way. We have to work!” What particularly annoys the Lower Austrian is that the rules are almost the same for large corporations and small businesses like hers—and so are the costs. “That could be the economic death blow.”