Social Media Frenzy! Tourists Swarm the Dolomites

According to “stol.it,” the provincial government is likely to take legal action to enforce the right of free access. The argument: The so-called “right of public access” applies, since these are hiking trails in a nature park. The farmers, on the other hand, claimed that there were no violations of land-use regulations. The turnstile, they argued, is mounted on wheels, making it mobile and therefore not a structure. The absurd consequences of the dispute: even more attention, even more visitors, and even more trouble.