Madness in the Mountains
Social Media Frenzy! Tourists Swarm the Dolomites
The beautiful Dolomites are already a tourist magnet. But the pull of social media influencers is pushing the picturesque Alpine region to the brink of collapse. The area is currently experiencing a rush of visitors unlike anything seen before...
Enjoying the mountain air, unwinding—and forgetting about everyday life. Nature is the best place to do that. But this summer, a different scene is unfolding in the Dolomites: it’s more reminiscent of an apocalyptic nightmare than a relaxing vacation for body and soul.
Day-trippers are flooding the region
Crowds are pushing their way up the most popular hiking trails, standing in line for hours at altitudes over 2,300 meters for a doughnut, and littering the small mountain villages in the region. In short: alpine madness!
According to locals, vacationers are already camping out early in the morning in front of a mountain hut on the Langkofel near the border with South Tyrol. The object of their desire is the famous filled doughnuts that recently “went viral.” Day-trippers are often poorly equipped—traveling in flip-flops. Alberto Gris of the CAI Alpine Club in Belluno recently lamented that many visitors now come solely to take photos for social media.
In the Dolomites, the conflict between nature conservation and mass tourism is becoming increasingly apparent. Mountain huts are fully booked, while remote shelters are increasingly being misused for parties. As the Italian newspaper “Corriere del Veneto” reports, this development is causing growing concern among operators.
Videos from Misurina also recently showed lines hundreds of meters long at a bus stop—vacationers waited there for hours to catch a shuttle bus to the world-famous Three Peaks. The iconic rock formation is one of the most popular attractions in the Alps. During peak season, up to 14,000 visitors flock to the region every day.
On the day of the most recent solar eclipse last week, traffic on the Passo di Giau mountain pass also came to a complete standstill, according to local media reports. Videos showed a massive line of cars against the striking backdrop of the 2,595-meter-high Monte Gusela. According to eyewitnesses, the traffic jam stretched all the way down into the valley.
The flood of people also sparked a dispute between farmers and local municipalities—for example, at Seceda, the 2,519-meter-high mountain in the South Tyrolean Dolomites. Alpine pasture owners once again set up a symbolic turnstile to protest the “trail toll” imposed by the many tourists who used their meadows and sued them over incidents involving cows.
According to “stol.it,” the provincial government is likely to take legal action to enforce the right of free access. The argument: The so-called “right of public access” applies, since these are hiking trails in a nature park. The farmers, on the other hand, claimed that there were no violations of land-use regulations. The turnstile, they argued, is mounted on wheels, making it mobile and therefore not a structure. The absurd consequences of the dispute: even more attention, even more visitors, and even more trouble.
The northern Italian mountain village of Cortina d’Ampezzo, known as the “Pearl of the Dolomites” and located near the Austrian border, also serves as a prime example of social decline in the mountains. The village has been overrun in recent weeks and is now taking action against inappropriate behavior by tourists.
Conflicts Caused by Mass Tourism
Mayor Gianluca Lorenzi has drawn up a list of new rules that now only need to be signed by the town council. According to the town administration, increasing overtourism is leading to more and more conflicts and complaints.
The proposed ordinance is aimed specifically at preventing impromptu camping in the town center. Spending the night in tents, sleeping in sleeping bags or on park benches, and picnicking on historic buildings will be prohibited in the future.
The steps of the local basilica are particularly affected. Stricter rules will also apply to the behavior of RV travelers. Although the vehicles are allowed to park in designated areas, the municipality reports that permitted parking often turns into an impromptu campground—complete with tables, chairs, stoves, laundry hanging out to dry, and other camping gear. In the city, fines ranging from 25 to 500 euros apply for violations of the rules.
Police Presence to Be Strengthened
It was stated that the goal is explicitly not to restrict tourism, but rather to regulate certain behaviors and better protect public spaces. In addition, the municipal ordinance governing the local police is to be amended. This will give officers greater authority to take action against behavior deemed “inappropriate” or “rude.”
Traveling there, taking photos, leaving trash behind, and bragging about it on Instagram and other social media. That seems to happen when algorithms send everyone to the same place. Vacation looks a little different...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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