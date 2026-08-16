Major Police Operation at Abandoned Benko Villa

Burglary Alarm as Early as Early July

The luxurious mansion in Igls, which is currently vacant, was not the scene of a break-in for the first time. As early as the beginning of July, unknown individuals had attempted to force their way into the villa. However, the perpetrators were thwarted by the massive security measures. Something was stolen from the property at that time, though—a dinosaur sculpture by artist Philippe Pasqua weighing about 300 kilograms.