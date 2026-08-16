Drone Over the Estate
Major Police Operation at Abandoned Benko Villa
A major police operation took place on Saturday afternoon in the idyllic Igls district of Innsbruck! The scene was the now-vacant villa of Signa founder and billionaire bankrupt René Benko. After a burglar alarm was triggered, several patrol cars were dispatched to the luxurious estate. This resulted in an operation lasting several hours.
Multiple police cars, unmarked patrol vehicles, forensic teams, drones, and more: The large deployment of law enforcement officers in Innsbruck-Igls on Saturday afternoon caused quite a stir. At exactly 1:03 p.m., a burglar alarm had been triggered there. The crime scene was the villa of Signa founder René Benko, who remains in pretrial detention.
The exact details of the crime scene, however, did not come from the police. The police simply stated: “A door to a house was forced open.” Given the extravagant nature of the estate, calling it a “house” in this context is probably a massive understatement...
Drone Circled Over the Estate
In any case, the operation lasted several hours, as eyewitnesses told the “Krone.” A drone was also reportedly circling the property repeatedly for a period of just under an hour and a half. Later, forensic investigators were also on the scene. Around midnight, police were spotted again at the Benko villa.
During the search, no individuals were found inside the building. As of now, no items appear to have been stolen.
Ermittler von der Polizei
And the burglars? “No individuals were found inside the building during the search. As of now, no items appear to have been stolen,” investigators stated.
Evidence was secured and is now being analyzed. The investigation to identify the criminals is underway.
Burglary Alarm as Early as Early July
The luxurious mansion in Igls, which is currently vacant, was not the scene of a break-in for the first time. As early as the beginning of July, unknown individuals had attempted to force their way into the villa. However, the perpetrators were thwarted by the massive security measures. Something was stolen from the property at that time, though—a dinosaur sculpture by artist Philippe Pasqua weighing about 300 kilograms.
What’s next for the villa of billionaire bankrupt René Benko in Innsbruck-Igls? Recently, rumors have been circulating that the magnificent estate could be turned into a luxury hotel.
But would that be so simple? “The property at Viller Steig 2, also known as the ‘Benko Villa,’ is designated as a purely residential zone in the legally binding zoning plan pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Tyrolean Spatial Planning Act (TROG). Hotel use is not permitted under this zoning designation,” the City of Innsbruck recently stated.
Tourism-related use would therefore require “a concrete project as well as a zoning procedure culminating in a final decision by the Innsbruck City Council.” Depending on the nature and size of a potential project, the appropriate zoning category under the Tyrolean Spatial Planning Act as well as the necessary permits under commercial and industrial facility regulations would also need to be reviewed, the statement continued.
Furthermore, there are contractual obligations regarding the preservation of the existing tree population on the property, which would have to be taken into account in the event of any project development.
No project is currently on the table
However, the city emphasized that there is currently neither an application nor a concrete project for the property in Innsbruck-Igls to be converted into a lodging facility. In principle, though, the city is “open to high-quality developments.” Should a proposal be submitted, “such projects would be reviewed based on clear criteria.”
A prerequisite for this is “demonstrable added value for Igls and its residents.” Should a project be submitted, “its quality, the impact on the site, and the concrete benefits for the neighborhood will be decisive,” said City Councilor for Urban Planning Janine Bex (Greens).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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