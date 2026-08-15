Sturm Graz Battles to Victory Against a Courageous Altach

Altach Dominant Before Halftime

The first half belonged to the visitors from Rheindörfl, who dominated offensively and created numerous chances. Patrick Greil had the first opportunity, but as he went down, he was denied by Sturm goalie Daniil Chudjakow (9th minute). Ousmane Diawara, in turn, shot wide of the goal from an unmarked position (17th minute). Chudjakow then made strong saves against Vesel Demaku (22nd minute), Srdjan Hrstic (header, 25th minute), and Mike Bähre (27th minute). Greil once again squandered the best chance, shooting over the crossbar from point-blank range after a pass from Diawara (33'). It wasn’t until the half-hour mark that the Graz team got into the game: Jacob Hödl headed wide (31st minute), and Weiper shot too high after a cross from Jürgen Heil (42nd minute).