The Transfer Dispute
Sturm Graz Battles to Victory Against a Courageous Altach
On the third matchday of the domestic soccer Bundesliga, Sturm Graz fought hard to secure a 1-0 victory against a spirited Altach side. It wasn’t until Seedy Jatta scored in the 78th minute that the win was sealed. The transfer dispute involving Altach’s Yann Massombo was a hot topic leading up to the match.
Sturm Graz won its Austrian Bundesliga home game against SCR Altach 1-0 on Saturday evening. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch’s team had to battle hard against a strong Vorarlberg side for a long time before Seedy Jatta’s goal in the 78th minute secured the win for the Styrians. With seven points from three games, Sturm moved up to second place—at least temporarily—while SCR coach Ognjen Zaric’s team remains on three points.
The Transfer Market and Its Consequences
For both teams, the ongoing transfer market had an immediate impact on their lineups: Jeyland Mitchell was missing from the runner-up’s roster; the defender is on the verge of a transfer. Sturm’s sporting director, Michael Parensen, told Sky only that Mitchell was not in the lineup because his focus had not been 100 percent on the Altach game. Petar Petrovic and Albert Vallci therefore manned the center of the defense. Up front, Nelson Weiper was selected over Jatta.
On the Altach side, forward Yann Massombo had refused to make the trip to Graz. Ironically, he is reportedly on the verge of a transfer to Sturm. Sports director Philipp Netzer expressed his disappointment on Saturday: “That’s strange and absolutely unacceptable.” Netzer explained that calls had been made to Massombo the day before the game, which influenced the player to the point that he subsequently did not board the bus.
Altach Dominant Before Halftime
The first half belonged to the visitors from Rheindörfl, who dominated offensively and created numerous chances. Patrick Greil had the first opportunity, but as he went down, he was denied by Sturm goalie Daniil Chudjakow (9th minute). Ousmane Diawara, in turn, shot wide of the goal from an unmarked position (17th minute). Chudjakow then made strong saves against Vesel Demaku (22nd minute), Srdjan Hrstic (header, 25th minute), and Mike Bähre (27th minute). Greil once again squandered the best chance, shooting over the crossbar from point-blank range after a pass from Diawara (33'). It wasn’t until the half-hour mark that the Graz team got into the game: Jacob Hödl headed wide (31st minute), and Weiper shot too high after a cross from Jürgen Heil (42nd minute).
After the break, the hosts were much more active, though they didn’t pose any real threat. Ingolitsch therefore shook up the attack just past the hour mark, bringing on Jatta and Szymon Wlodarczyk for Axel Kayombo and Weiper. Zaric now tried Marko Raguz up front in place of Hrstic (57th minute). Sturm began to threaten in front of the Altach goal on set pieces. Jatta headed a corner kick into the net (69th minute), but after reviewing the video footage, referee Florian Jäger disallowed the goal. Luca Weinhandl had fouled SCR goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic.
Jatta Saves the Day for Sturm
The Styrians kept up the pressure and were rewarded. In a repeat of earlier events, Jatta headed in a corner kick from Simon Seidl. Shortly afterward, the Norwegian had a chance to seal the win but was denied by Stojanovic (81'). Altach, however, was unable to step up their game in the closing minutes. For the Graz team, the “English weeks” are now over for the time being; next Saturday, the second Vorarlberg Bundesliga club, Lustenauer Austria, will visit the Styrian capital. For Altach, meanwhile, the “Styrian weeks” continue—also on Saturday, they’ll host TSV Hartberg.
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