Transfer Dispute: “I’m Curious to See How the ÖFB Will React”

“I have a very clear opinion on this”

Now, Altach coach Ognjen Zaric has criticized the conduct of the Graz club and the player. “Everyone can form their own opinion on this; I have a very clear one, but I’d rather keep it to myself,” said the angry Altach coach. “There are ÖFB disciplinary regulations—this case is ethically and morally incomprehensible.” The coach is now also calling for the Austrian Football Association to intervene: “I’m curious to see how the ÖFB reacts; this case should be brought before the relevant committees.”