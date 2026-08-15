Altach Coach Rages
Transfer Dispute: “I’m Curious to See How the ÖFB Will React”
The transfer dispute between SCR Altach and Sturm Graz over Yann Massombo is entering the next round. Ahead of their head-to-head matchup in the third round of the Bundesliga, Ognjen Zaric criticized the runner-up’s conduct.
What happened? Sturm Graz wants to sign Altach forward Yann Massombo and has already contacted the player—though without making an official inquiry or offer to the Vorarlberg club. Ultimately, the 26-year-old even refused to travel to Graz for the head-to-head match.
“I have a very clear opinion on this”
Now, Altach coach Ognjen Zaric has criticized the conduct of the Graz club and the player. “Everyone can form their own opinion on this; I have a very clear one, but I’d rather keep it to myself,” said the angry Altach coach. “There are ÖFB disciplinary regulations—this case is ethically and morally incomprehensible.” The coach is now also calling for the Austrian Football Association to intervene: “I’m curious to see how the ÖFB reacts; this case should be brought before the relevant committees.”
“A Lack of Respect”
However, he said the blame for the incident does not lie with the entire club. “This only concerns individuals at Sturm.” “At the end of the day, the player also decides whether to go along with something like this,” he said, criticizing Massombo. “Respect is important to me, and I’m not sure if we were treated with respect.”
“A matter for Altach”
Sturm coach Fabio Ingolitsch also commented on the transfer dispute. “Massombo is a really good player, but the issue is a matter for Altach—it’s primarily about how the club handles it,” said the former Altach coach, showing no remorse.
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