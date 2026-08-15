DFB Star Went Down
Scary moment for Musiala: Emergency doctor gives the all-clear!
A scary moment for Bayern star Jamal Musiala! The DFB national team player suddenly collapsed in the closing stages of the Telekom Cup. The emergency doctor who rushed to the scene was ultimately able to give the all-clear, though the 23-year-old had to be carried off the field, still dazed, for further examination.
In the 81st minute, Musiala had just shone as the scorer of the goal that made it a 3-1 final score. A short time later, the German was back in the spotlight—but this time not in a positive way! In the 83rd minute, the 23-year-old suddenly collapsed on the field without any contact from an opponent.
Instantly, the Allianz Arena fell silent! The players immediately flagged down medical staff. An emergency doctor rushed onto the field and hurried to Musiala’s side. He was accompanied by paramedics carrying a stretcher. The player’s head was cooled with ice packs—after a few anxious moments, the emergency doctor gave a thumbs-up and gave the all-clear!
Initial examinations yielded no clear results
With the help of the paramedics, Musiala was able to get back on his feet and leave the field, visibly dazed. There was thunderous applause from the stands. He was taken to the locker room, where further examinations followed. As “Sport1” reports, heat-related dizziness and circulatory problems are believed to be behind the scare. The initial examinations reportedly revealed nothing.
The forward is likely to be sidelined for the next few days. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed for him,” goalkeeper Manuel Neuer told “MagentaTV” after the match. There are also injury concerns regarding defender Min-jae Kim and ÖFB international Konrad Laimer. The Austrian had to be substituted after just a few minutes due to knee problems.
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