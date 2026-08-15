Scary moment for Musiala: Emergency doctor gives the all-clear!

Initial examinations yielded no clear results

With the help of the paramedics, Musiala was able to get back on his feet and leave the field, visibly dazed. There was thunderous applause from the stands. He was taken to the locker room, where further examinations followed. As “Sport1” reports, heat-related dizziness and circulatory problems are believed to be behind the scare. The initial examinations reportedly revealed nothing.