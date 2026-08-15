Concerns About Laimer
Bayern Celebrates Telekom Cup Title Against Leipzig
FC Bayern Munich celebrated its seventh Telekom Cup title with a 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig. However, the record champions are also dealing with injury concerns. Austrian national team player Konrad Laimer had to be substituted after just a few minutes due to injury.
Bayern passed the tough test against RB Leipzig. In the Telekom Cup, the Munich side prevailed 3-1, but also had to weather a few scary moments. Just a few minutes into the game, Konrad Laimer was injured in a tackle with Leipzig captain David Raum.
After brief treatment, the Austrian, his face contorted with pain and supported by medical staff, had to be taken to the locker room and will now undergo further examinations. Apparently, the Austrian national team player injured his knee. Further details are not yet known.
Debut for New Signing
Just a few minutes later, Luis Diaz scored the first goal of the match (13th minute). Bayern talent Tim Binder, who had made it into the starting lineup, was also particularly impressive in the early going. However, no further goals were scored in the first half.
After the break, Leipzig came out much more aggressively. Their effort was rewarded when Brajan Gruda tied the game (52'). Bayern’s response wasn’t long in coming, though. New signing Nathaniel Brown scored his first goal at the Allianz Arena (57').
A Scary Moment for Musiala
In the 70th minute, the German record champions suffered another injury setback. Center back Min-jae Kim had to leave the field injured and was replaced by Hiroki Ito. There is still no update on the South Korean’s condition, but his thigh appears to be the site of the injury.
Jamal Musiala finally sealed the 3-1 victory in the 81st minute. The assist came from new signing Ismael Saibari, who made his Bayern debut today. Musiala provided the final moment of drama in the match—but this time, not in a positive way. The German suddenly collapsed in the 83rd minute. The arena fell silent—but Musiala was able to get back up on his own a short time later and leave the field, still dazed.
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