Bayern Celebrates Telekom Cup Title Against Leipzig

Jamal Musiala finally sealed the 3-1 victory in the 81st minute. The assist came from new signing Ismael Saibari, who made his Bayern debut today. Musiala provided the final moment of drama in the match—but this time, not in a positive way. The German suddenly collapsed in the 83rd minute. The arena fell silent—but Musiala was able to get back up on his own a short time later and leave the field, still dazed.