Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Concerns About Laimer

Bayern Celebrates Telekom Cup Title Against Leipzig

Nachrichten
15.08.2026 05:30
Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig in the Telekom Cup.
Bayern Munich defeated RB Leipzig in the Telekom Cup.(Bild: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

FC Bayern Munich celebrated its seventh Telekom Cup title with a 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig. However, the record champions are also dealing with injury concerns. Austrian national team player Konrad Laimer had to be substituted after just a few minutes due to injury.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Bayern passed the tough test against RB Leipzig. In the Telekom Cup, the Munich side prevailed 3-1, but also had to weather a few scary moments. Just a few minutes into the game, Konrad Laimer was injured in a tackle with Leipzig captain David Raum.

After brief treatment, the Austrian, his face contorted with pain and supported by medical staff, had to be taken to the locker room and will now undergo further examinations. Apparently, the Austrian national team player injured his knee. Further details are not yet known. 

Debut for New Signing
Just a few minutes later, Luis Diaz scored the first goal of the match (13th minute). Bayern talent Tim Binder, who had made it into the starting lineup, was also particularly impressive in the early going. However, no further goals were scored in the first half.

After the break, Leipzig came out much more aggressively. Their effort was rewarded when Brajan Gruda tied the game (52'). Bayern’s response wasn’t long in coming, though. New signing Nathaniel Brown scored his first goal at the Allianz Arena (57'). 

A Scary Moment for Musiala
In the 70th minute, the German record champions suffered another injury setback. Center back Min-jae Kim had to leave the field injured and was replaced by Hiroki Ito. There is still no update on the South Korean’s condition, but his thigh appears to be the site of the injury.

Jamal Musiala and Ismael Saibari (right)
Jamal Musiala and Ismael Saibari (right)(Bild: EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI)

Jamal Musiala finally sealed the 3-1 victory in the 81st minute. The assist came from new signing Ismael Saibari, who made his Bayern debut today. Musiala provided the final moment of drama in the match—but this time, not in a positive way. The German suddenly collapsed in the 83rd minute. The arena fell silent—but Musiala was able to get back up on his own a short time later and leave the field, still dazed. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
15.08.2026 05:30
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf