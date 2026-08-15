Attacked, choked
Man Tried to Rip Woman’s Clothes Off
It was only thanks to her courage and fierce resistance that a 25-year-old woman was able to escape her attacker on Friday evening in a Vienna park. The woman had been attacked from behind by a complete stranger and thrown to the ground. The assailant then tried to tear her clothes off.
The attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. as the woman was walking through the park in Liesing. After the assailant—who was wearing only shorts—had knocked her to the ground, he choked her. However, the 25-year-old fought back with all her might against the stranger, eventually managing to free herself by hitting her attacker in the forehead with her cell phone, and was able to run away. Once outside the park, she alerted the police.
“Extremely aggressive and uncooperative”
While the woman, who had sustained minor injuries in the attack, was being treated by paramedics, police began searching for the assailant. The suspect, a 39-year-old Austrian man, was located while still in the park and taken into custody. The man behaved in an “extremely aggressive and uncooperative” manner, reported police spokeswoman Anna Gutt. He also became violent during the arrest, punching an officer in the face and striking the window of a police car several times.
“The 39-year-old was charged with attempted sexual assault, attempted resistance to law enforcement, aggravated assault, and attempted aggravated property damage,” Gutt said. He was transferred to a correctional facility. The investigation is ongoing.
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