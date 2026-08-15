Man Tried to Rip Woman’s Clothes Off

The attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. as the woman was walking through the park in Liesing. After the assailant—who was wearing only shorts—had knocked her to the ground, he choked her. However, the 25-year-old fought back with all her might against the stranger, eventually managing to free herself by hitting her attacker in the forehead with her cell phone, and was able to run away. Once outside the park, she alerted the police.