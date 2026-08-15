Raging jealousy was the motive for the attempted murder

No help was available at a nearby house

She managed to flee, and he ran after her. At first, the woman tried in vain to get help at a house. But then, thankfully, a driver from St. Johann am Walde stopped and let the bleeding woman get into his car. He had his pregnant wife with him in the car. The Romanian man had run after them and tried to drag his victim out of the car. A scuffle ensued with the man who came to her aid, in which the attacker came off worse. As the rescuer drove away with the victim, the Romanian stabbed the car several more times. He was arrested about 20 minutes later and offered no resistance. The weapon used in the crime was discovered around 9 a.m. by the police dog “Warrior.”