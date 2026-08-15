Complete Escalation in Austrian Ice Hockey

“This leaves me speechless and sad”

The association immediately retained a lawyer; the players are being represented by the Younion union through Sascha Tomanek and Patrick Harand. “None of the demands were met; the ÖEHV’s disrespectful behavior toward its best female players leaves me speechless and sad,” Tomanek sums up.

In an email on July 13, the association announced a new compensation and benefits model for men and women starting in 2027 and wanted the players to commit to it by July 15. However, since many questions remained unanswered for the women, they requested a meeting by July 31—to no avail! The situation escalated: The ÖEHV fired team manager Christian Klepp, athletic coach Michael Ganster, and goaltending coach Joey Vollmer. Matzka: “Those are the three people with whom we have the best relationship.”