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Withdrawal from the World Championship Is a Possibility

Complete Escalation in Austrian Ice Hockey

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15.08.2026 06:30
Captain Anna Meixner (center) is also missing from the roster for next week’s camp in Slovakia.
Captain Anna Meixner (center) is also missing from the roster for next week’s camp in Slovakia.(Bild: GEPA)
Porträt von Christian Reichel
Von Christian Reichel

The situation in Austrian women’s ice hockey has completely escalated: The national team’s top players are deeply disappointed in the federation’s leadership, feel disrespected, and believe they are being harassed. The message is clear: “If nothing changes, we’ll withdraw from the Women’s World Championship.”

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Imagine this: Austria’s women’s ice hockey team is set to compete in its first-ever A World Championship this coming November—and the best players aren’t going! The relationship between the Austrian Ice Hockey Association (ÖEHV) and the top players has broken down.

“I am deeply disappointed by the way those in charge treat our coaching staff and our players, and I do not want to identify with these values,” says captain Anna Meixner, “If nothing helps and this is the only way to bring those in charge to their senses, I’m prepared to sit out the World Championship. So that things will be better for the next generation.”

Anna Meixner, captain of the national women’s ice hockey team, in action.
Anna Meixner, captain of the national women’s ice hockey team, in action.(Bild: GEPA)

The struggle has been going on for years
The team has been fighting for recognition for years and sent its demands to the ÖEHV in March. Nine points addressing more professional support, training conditions, accommodations, respectful treatment, and financial conditions.

Defenseman Antonia Matzka has had enough.
Defenseman Antonia Matzka has had enough.(Bild: Johannes Ehn)

Many shortcomings
Defenseman Antonia Matzka lists the shortcomings: “At times, we’ve had to sleep in bunk beds in our accommodations; in January, we had to change in a cabin without heat; and for team gear, we get the leftover stock from the men’s team, which of course doesn’t fit us well. And despite personal commitments like work, college, or school, we’re often notified of call-ups at very short notice.”

“We’re fighting for equal treatment”
The players are demanding that the federation recognize their achievements to the same extent as those of the men, and expect to receive a per diem for tournaments and training camps in the future. “But this is by no means just about money—it’s about equal treatment,” emphasizes Meixner. But no one in the association wants to hear any of it. Matzka: “It’s no longer about performance, but only about hurting us. The association makes us feel like we’re doing something completely unacceptable. Yet we’re simply fighting for equality.”

Sascha Tomanek of the Younion union says: “The ÖEHV’s disrespectful behavior toward its best ...
Sascha Tomanek of the Younion union says: “The ÖEHV’s disrespectful behavior toward its best female players leaves me speechless and sad.”(Bild: GEPA)

“This leaves me speechless and sad”
The association immediately retained a lawyer; the players are being represented by the Younion union through Sascha Tomanek and Patrick Harand. “None of the demands were met; the ÖEHV’s disrespectful behavior toward its best female players leaves me speechless and sad,” Tomanek sums up.

In an email on July 13, the association announced a new compensation and benefits model for men and women starting in 2027 and wanted the players to commit to it by July 15. However, since many questions remained unanswered for the women, they requested a meeting by July 31—to no avail! The situation escalated: The ÖEHV fired team manager Christian Klepp, athletic coach Michael Ganster, and goaltending coach Joey Vollmer. Matzka: “Those are the three people with whom we have the best relationship.”

Goalie Selma Luggin, who was voted the tournament’s best goalie during the 2025 promotion, was ...
Goalie Selma Luggin, who was voted the tournament’s best goalie during the 2025 promotion, was removed from the roster.(Bild: GEPA)

“Can’t just take time off”
To be selected for next week’s tournament in Slovakia—which also serves as the World Championship dress rehearsal—the players had to take a fitness test at Sport Austria on short notice, “in Ferlach or Salzburg. A third of the players live in Vienna; we can’t just give them time off like that.”

Meixner, Charlotte Wittich, and Annika Fazokas had to sit out due to injury or illness and were removed from the roster, as was Selma Luggin. The latter, who was voted best goalkeeper of the tournament during the 2025 promotion campaign, had actually passed the test. According to Matzka, she—along with Theresa Schafzahl and Magdalena Luggin—has had enough and feels harassed—none of the seven will be traveling to the camp in Slovakia!

“The trust between the players and the leadership is gone. If nothing changes, we’ll sit out the World Championship as well,” Matzka emphasizes. “You get the feeling that the federation is doing everything it can to ensure we don’t make it to the A World Championship—or at least to ensure we aren’t successful there,” Tomanek speculates.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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