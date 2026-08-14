Fire Threatens Community
Föhrenwald: Fire Approaching Residential Areas
Just five days after the fire was declared out, another fire has broken out in the Föhrenwald in Lower Austria. Currently, 500 firefighters are on the scene. This time, the source of the fire is on the opposite side—and the flames are moving toward a populated area. 250 people are being evacuated.
A large contingent of emergency responders is currently on the scene in Föhrenwald: 500 firefighters are battling the flames. They are being supported by five police helicopters and a Black Hawk helicopter from the Austrian Armed Forces. The goal is to bring 250 people to safety; the Red Cross is assisting with the evacuation and also has a crisis intervention team on site. So far, there have been no reports of injuries. At the same time, efforts are underway to provide emergency shelter.
Evacuation Underway at Full Speed
The “Krone” reached Mayor Christa Tisch of St. Egyden am Steinfeld. In a phone call shortly after 2:00 p.m., she confirmed the evacuation: “The six houses on Bahnstraße have already been evacuated. The 50 apartments in the five apartment buildings of the Waldstrand housing complex are currently being evacuated.” Mario Lukas, district fire chief of Neunkirchen, also confirmed this: “Residents are currently being taken to the Saubersdorf fire station.”
The Austrian Severe Weather Center also shared a photo on Facebook showing the massive column of smoke rising above the Neunkirchen district.
The source of the fire is likely located on the opposite side of the area where the major blaze raged a few days ago. That fire was one of the largest in Lower Austria in recent years.
It was the largest fire of the current wildfire season, which has so far resulted in around 270 fires across the state and is “far from over,” as expert Florian Kraxner recently explained.
For five days, the flames in the Föhrenwald kept hundreds of emergency responders on their toes. 100 hectares were fully engulfed in flames; the inferno was apparently triggered by pieces of ammunition.
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