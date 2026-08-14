Föhrenwald: Fire Approaching Residential Areas

A large contingent of emergency responders is currently on the scene in Föhrenwald: 500 firefighters are battling the flames. They are being supported by five police helicopters and a Black Hawk helicopter from the Austrian Armed Forces. The goal is to bring 250 people to safety; the Red Cross is assisting with the evacuation and also has a crisis intervention team on site. So far, there have been no reports of injuries. At the same time, efforts are underway to provide emergency shelter.