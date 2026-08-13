Awesome! Luka Mladenovic Celebrates Bronze Medal at European Championships

Mladenovic is working purposefully on his career. A year ago, he moved from the training center in Salzburg and coach Plamen Ryaskov to the University of Michigan in the U.S.; even before that, he had been in contact with star coach Bob Bowman and the University of Arizona. However, Bowman moved to the University of Texas at Austin in 2024, where Mladenovic has now also secured a spot. The OSV athlete wouldn’t settle for anything less, as the training and nutrition in Ann Arbor hadn’t suited him: “I already knew back in November and December that I was going to make the switch.”