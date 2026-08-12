It’s Official: ÖFB Duo Joins Serie A Promoted Team!

Grillitsch had already exercised an option during the World Cup to opt out of his contract after just one season with Portuguese first-division club Braga. Since then, the 31-year-old from Lower Austria has been looking for a new club. The 61-time international, who came on as a substitute at halftime during Austria’s World Cup exit in the round of 32 against Spain (0–3), had also played in Germany for Bremen and Hoffenheim, as well as for Ajax Amsterdam and, for half a year on loan, for Real Valladolid in Spain prior to his stint in Italy.