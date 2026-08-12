"So, how does it taste?"
It’s Official: ÖFB Duo Joins Serie A Promoted Team!
Austrian national team players Romano Schmid and Florian Grillitsch are both moving to Italy to join Serie A newcomer Frosinone. On Monday afternoon, the club announced the double transfer in a humorous video showing the two eating cake.
“So, how’s it tasting?” Schmid asks his teammate Grillitsch. The two are apparently enjoying a delicious slice of Sachertorte while wearing their new club’s jerseys. “Molto,” replies Grillitsch (meaning “very” in English). His Italian skills seem to be solid—at least when it comes to food. An amusing introduction to the pair...
Frosinone is paying Werder Bremen around 8.5 million euros plus a potential two million in bonuses for Schmid, while Grillitsch is joining on a free transfer from SC Braga.
Schmid did not travel with Werder to training camp on Monday; instead, he went to Italy for final contract negotiations. The Styrian has played for Bremen since 2020, but his contract had only one season remaining. Under Ralf Rangnick, the 26-year-old has become a regular on the Austrian national team. The 1.68-meter-tall player scored his latest of four international goals so far in June during the World Cup opener against Jordan (3–1).
Grillitsch had already exercised an option during the World Cup to opt out of his contract after just one season with Portuguese first-division club Braga. Since then, the 31-year-old from Lower Austria has been looking for a new club. The 61-time international, who came on as a substitute at halftime during Austria’s World Cup exit in the round of 32 against Spain (0–3), had also played in Germany for Bremen and Hoffenheim, as well as for Ajax Amsterdam and, for half a year on loan, for Real Valladolid in Spain prior to his stint in Italy.
Frosinone Under U.S. Ownership Since Summer
Frosinone is moving up with new ambitions. The club from the small town in the Lazio region was acquired by the U.S. fund Clara Vista, which took a majority stake, after finishing second in Serie B in July. The investment firm, which also holds a majority stake in English Premier League newcomer Ipswich Town, paid 41.5 million euros for 80 percent of the club’s shares and plans to continue investing in Frosinone. In addition to the ÖFB duo, the signing of Salzburg’s left back Aleksa Terzic is also under discussion.
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