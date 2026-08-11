Water Damage Shuts Down Hotel in Skyscraper

Hotel and restaurant closed until further notice

The actual extent of the damage has not yet been determined. Experts, technicians, and specialized companies are currently investigating the cause and working on the necessary restoration and repair measures. It is therefore also unclear when the Arcotel Tabakfabrik, which only opened in April, will be able to welcome guests again. The Q27 restaurant will also remain closed for the time being. According to the hotel chain, both will not reopen until full operational functionality has been restored.