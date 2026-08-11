Guests Evacuated
Water Damage Shuts Down Hotel in Skyscraper
The spectacular Quadrill Tower has only been welcoming guests for a few months, but now everything has suddenly come to a standstill at the hotel and at the Q27 restaurant on the 27th floor. Water damage has rendered parts of the building inoperable, and guests and staff have been evacuated. The extent of the damage and when the facility can reopen remain completely unclear at this time.
A technical malfunction has caused significant water damage at the Quadrill Tower in Linz, which opened just a few months ago. The Arcotel Tabakfabrik, located in the building, has been particularly affected and will remain closed for the time being.
Defect in a Sprinkler Line
According to the hotel chain, the damage occurred on Sunday on the 9th floor of the skyscraper. The cause was reportedly a defect in a sprinkler pipe. The leaking water subsequently caused the elevators to malfunction as well.
Guests and Staff Evacuated
The evacuation plan was subsequently activated. Guests and staff had to leave the hotel, and the affected guests were taken to the Arcotel Nike on Donaulände across the street. There are currently neither guests nor staff in the hotel in the Quadrill Tower.
Hotel and restaurant closed until further notice
The actual extent of the damage has not yet been determined. Experts, technicians, and specialized companies are currently investigating the cause and working on the necessary restoration and repair measures. It is therefore also unclear when the Arcotel Tabakfabrik, which only opened in April, will be able to welcome guests again. The Q27 restaurant will also remain closed for the time being. According to the hotel chain, both will not reopen until full operational functionality has been restored.
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