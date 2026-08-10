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Take a trip back in time with the “Krone”

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10.08.2026 18:41
(Bild: Phillip Platzer Red Bull Ring – krone kreativ)
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Motorsports fans, take note: At the Red Bull Ring Classics on August 29 and 30, the Murtal Valley will become the stage for historic race cars and thrilling racing action. “Krone” is giving away exclusive VIP packages that include hotel accommodations, a grid walk, and special behind-the-scenes access.

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The Red Bull Ring in the picturesque Murtal valley has a long tradition and impressive history in motorsports. This makes the track the perfect setting for a historic, top-class motorsport festival: the Red Bull Ring Classics, which is taking place on a new date this year and will attract numerous racing fans on August 29 and 30.

(Bild: Formel Histori)
(Bild: Phillip Platzer Red Bull Ring – krone kreativ)

The lineup includes the BOSS GP, Formula Vau, and the Interwetten SportsCar Challenge, where even former Formula 1 driver Christian Klien will be behind the wheel. In the paddock, which is open to all ticket holders, you can get up close to the race cars. There will be pit lane walks, car exhibitions, and a full program of activities for the whole family. For more information and tickets, click HERE

An Exclusive Opportunity
If you’re now excited about the Red Bull Ring Classics, “Krone” is offering you a very special opportunity. We’re giving away one of two exclusive packages to our subscribers (print & digital). In addition, we’re giving away 45 pairs of grandstand seats for Saturday OR Sunday to all other participants. Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline of August 21 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing. 

Mitmachen und gewinnen
Gewinnen Sie exklusive Preise für die Red Bull Classics in Spielberg
Exklusiv für alle „Krone“-Abonnenten (Print & Digital)

Eines von zwei VIP-Pakete für 2 Personen – je eines für Samstag und Sonntag – bestehend aus:

  • VIP-Tickets für 2 Personen
  • Übernachtung in einem Hotel im Murtal
  • Zugang zum Grid Walk
  • Exklusive Führung durch die Boxen und die Race Control
  • Service Road Tour
  • Schwenken der Zielflagge für eine Person
  • Fahrt auf dem Beifahrersitz im Safety Car für eine Person
Für alle „Krone“-Leser
  • 45x2 Tribünen-Tickets für Samstag
  • 45x2 Tribünen-Tickets für Sonntag
Alle Infos & Preise
1.Auswahl
2.Registrierung
3.Formular
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