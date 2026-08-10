With the “Krone,” head to Rapid’s match against GAK

Showdown with GAK

In the third round, Grazer AK will be the visiting team at the Allianz Stadium. Starting at 7 p.m., the two storied clubs will battle for crucial points. The Hütteldorf team aims to capitalize on its home-field advantage and treat its fans to a successful evening of soccer. Spectators in the stands can look forward to an electric atmosphere and 90 thrilling minutes. With a little luck, you could experience this Bundesliga showdown live at the stadium with a guest.