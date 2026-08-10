Enter & Win
With the “Krone,” head to Rapid’s match against GAK
Attention soccer fans: On August 16, SK Rapid will host Grazer AK for a Bundesliga showdown in Hütteldorf. With “Krone,” you can be there live—we’re giving away 2 sets of 2 tickets for the match at Allianz Stadium.
When the green-and-white flags are flying in Hütteldorf and thousands of Rapid fans are cheering their team on, a great soccer atmosphere is guaranteed. On Sunday, August 16, SK Rapid will play its next home game in the domestic Bundesliga.
Showdown with GAK
In the third round, Grazer AK will be the visiting team at the Allianz Stadium. Starting at 7 p.m., the two storied clubs will battle for crucial points. The Hütteldorf team aims to capitalize on its home-field advantage and treat its fans to a successful evening of soccer. Spectators in the stands can look forward to an electric atmosphere and 90 thrilling minutes. With a little luck, you could experience this Bundesliga showdown live at the stadium with a guest.
Enter toWin
The “Krone” is giving away 2 sets of 2 tickets for SK Rapid’s home game against GAK on August 16 at the Allianz Stadium. Simply fill out the form below to enter the drawing. The deadline for entries is August 14 at 9:00 a.m.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Sport” newsletter who are participating—and those who sign up by the entry deadline! All participating subscribers—and those who sign up by the entry deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditionshere.
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