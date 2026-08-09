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Drought Crisis Since June

“Only now”? Minister Irks with Heat-Related Remarks

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09.08.2026 17:00
Norbert Totschnig has been out of the public eye in recent weeks, while the severe drought has ...
Norbert Totschnig has been out of the public eye in recent weeks, while the severe drought has been taking a toll on Austria’s agricultural sector.(Bild: Rene Hemerka)
Porträt von Jennifer Kapellari
Von Jennifer Kapellari

For a good six weeks now, the heat has had Austria in its grip; nearly 400 people died because of it in June alone—and farmers are lamenting massive crop losses and having to emergency-slaughter livestock. Amid this crisis, a brief remark by Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig on Ö1 has caused astonishment. The federal government will “now” develop measures. Really, only “now”?

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Temperatures exceeded 42 degrees at the peak of the current heat wave. While the most extreme temperatures have passed for now, the heat wave itself continues. The high temperatures and drought remain a significant burden, especially for farms.

The drought is taking a huge toll on agriculture.
The drought is taking a huge toll on agriculture.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)

Even days ago, there was talk of damages amounting to around 60 million euros. Following an assessment of the damage by insurance companies expected next Monday, an aid package is to be put together and jointly presented by Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer (SPÖ) and Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP). Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) had also announced his support.

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“We, as the federal government, must work together with the states to develop measures NOW.”

Landwirtschaftsminister Norbert Totschnig kündigt erneut Hilfen an

However, Totschnig now said on the Ö1 Sunday Journal: “We, as the federal government, must work with the states to develop measures NOW.”

This comes as a surprise. Not only because Austria is already experiencing its second heat wave, but also because the problem has been known for a long time—shouldn’t there already be prepared packages of measures on the table?

Initial ideas to address the financial damage
Even though the government is apparently only now beginning discussions with the states, Totschnig outlined some initial possibilities. As a first step, he said, “we could, for example, provide working capital loans, grant interest subsidies, and allow loan deferrals.”

This would provide short-term financial relief to affected farms. It remains to be seen how extensive the aid package will actually be, how it will be financed, and when the support will reach the farmers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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