Minister Plans Even Stricter Rules for E-Scooters

The new e-scooter rules have been in effect for three months now. Is there an initial assessment yet? Have any fines been issued? Have many souped-up scooters been discovered?

There are a lot of inspections. I myself have been present at one or two of them, along with the Minister of the Interior. This is important because a law is only as good as its enforcement. That’s why it’s so important to me that the police conduct consistent checks. We all know there are e-scooters on the road that exceed legal limits. This must be severely curtailed. There are several reports of e-scooter accidents every week. As Minister of Transportation, I will work together with the Minister of the Interior to ensure that this “reckless behavior” is curbed. I also believe—and this is important to me—that I have taken an important step forward with the amendment to the Road Traffic Regulations (StVO). Young people need to be protected. That is why I feel it is important to reiterate: Helmets are mandatory for riders up to age 16, there are new requirements for e-scooter equipment, and the blood alcohol limit has been lowered to 0.5. Mobility is changing, so we must also adapt our behavior. But one thing is particularly important to me: The law has been in effect since May 1. I plan to conduct an initial assessment in the spring of 2027. By then, we’ll have a good year’s worth of experience with the new rules and will be able to assess their impact and determine what conclusions to draw from them. I would then propose extending the helmet requirement until the age of majority—that is, until age 18.