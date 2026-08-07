Despite the apology
Remarks continue to reverberate: Mothers’ revolt against the chancellor
Mamma mia: Federal Chancellor Stocker caused a scandal with his remarks on childcare. Following fierce criticism, he also issued an official apology. The “Krone” asked mothers across the country for their opinions on the matter. And they have a clear stance.
The chancellor is seeking to connect with citizens on his summer tour. At the most recent stop in Salzburg, however, Christian Stocker erected a wall several meters high. One of the participants—selected in advance, as always—asked the ÖVP leader and head of government for more financial support for mothers. His response offended many women.
Thursday, 5 p.m.: The public Q&A session begins at the Hotel Pitter. Shortly after it begins, a woman in the audience stands up and addresses Stocker: “Mr. Chancellor,” she asked, “how do you intend to credibly support women and children when the political system leaves them to fend for themselves in everyday life with unpaid care work, financial burdens, and structural invisibility?” Austrian women reportedly perform 96 hours of unpaid childcare per week.
The Chancellor’s response, verbatim
“To me, childcare isn’t unpaid work, because I wouldn’t view childcare as work. Family cannot be reduced to paid work. If we view families as a business case, if we treat families as a mathematical example, then that’s a different image of family than the one I have. Family is taking responsibility for one another; family is saying ‘yes’ to one another; family is doing something without getting anything in return. I didn’t raise my children as a mathematical example.”
Stocker’s response elicits astonishment and outrage in the audience. And even the usually eloquent moderator, Arabella Kiesbauer, is briefly left speechless. Kiesbauer, herself a mother of two, feels compelled to clarify: “Without us mothers, the system would collapse...”
Quotes for the Ages
Stocker isn’t the only one who will be remembered for his or her controversial remarks. Here’s a small selection:
- “An election campaign is a time of focused stupidity.” – Michael Häupl, 2005
- “So, are we going to have something worthwhile in Donawitz today, or the usual drivel?” – Alfred Gusenbauer, 2008
- “If I work 22 hours a week, I’m done by Tuesday at noon.” – Häupl, 2015
- “You’ll be surprised at what’s possible.” – Norbert Hofer, 2021
- “So? Have you had lunch yet? Yes? Yes?” – Sebastian Kurz, 2016
- “That’s not who we are.” – Van der Bellen, 2021
- “You know what the cheapest hot meal in Austria is? It’s not healthy, but it’s cheap: a burger at McDonald’s.” – Karl Nehammer 2023
The remark, which Stocker won’t be able to shake off anytime soon, caused quite a political stir. Green Party leader Leonore Gewessler wrote: “Moms don’t deserve to be mocked.” FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also spoke of “mockery” and recalled Karl Nehammer’s “Burger-Gate.” The ÖVP remained silent. Lower Austria’s state leader Johanna Mikl-Leitner wrote: “I know our chancellor well enough to know that he believes our children bring us parents not only a lot of work but, above all, even more joy.”
But many members of the public also feel offended; the “Krone” asked around:
“I find this statement outrageous. To claim that caring for children at home isn’t work does absolutely no justice to the daily efforts of many parents.”
Stefanie Pichler (33), Braunau
Bild: Pressefoto Scharinger/Daniel Scharinger
“I’m a mother of two myself. This statement is simply outrageous and demeaning. In general, mothers are valued far too little by the Austrian government!”
Lisa Ortner (36), Klagenfurt
Bild: Christian Krall
“As a mother of six, I don’t understand our chancellor’s statement. I’d love to invite him over to spend time with my children and me so he can see for himself just how much work is involved.”
Anita Schildberger (46), Melk
Bild: Franz Crepaz
“I have two children, and caring for them is the most important and challenging task there is. It’s a 24-hour-a-day job—with no holidays or sick leave.”
Ciara Alonzo, Graz
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
“Taking care of children is much harder than any other job I’ve ever had. To anyone who claims it’s easy, I’d gladly hand over my two-year-old for a weekend.”
Silvia (45), Thüringerberg
Bild: Mathis Fotografie
“Mr. Stocker’s statement could hardly be more out of touch with reality! Family means responsibility and daily unpaid work. What era are you living in, Mr. Chancellor?”
Sophie Forcher (46), Birgitz
Bild: Christian Forcher/Fotoworxx
The statement came at a politically inopportune time, just three days before Equal Pension Day—the day on which men have already received as much in pension benefits as women will by the end of the year.
The next day, it dawned on the chancellor. “A statement I made is currently sparking debate. Rightly so, because it’s wrong,” he wrote. “To all those who feel hurt, offended, or undervalued by my statement, I apologize in the clearest possible terms.”
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read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
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Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
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