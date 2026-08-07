Remarks continue to reverberate: Mothers’ revolt against the chancellor

“To me, childcare isn’t unpaid work, because I wouldn’t view childcare as work. Family cannot be reduced to paid work. If we view families as a business case, if we treat families as a mathematical example, then that’s a different image of family than the one I have. Family is taking responsibility for one another; family is saying ‘yes’ to one another; family is doing something without getting anything in return. I didn’t raise my children as a mathematical example.”