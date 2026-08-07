Will the Ceuta chaos now have consequences for the 2030 World Cup?

Spain’s fierce criticism of Morocco

In 2021, Spain brought Portugal on board for a joint Iberian bid to host the 2030 World Cup, and in 2023, it brought Morocco on board to boost its chances with the first European-African World Cup, which was indeed awarded by FIFA a year later. But how could one co-host a World Cup with a country that allowed an “attack on our national sovereignty,” asked Vox leader Santiago Abascal. “As long as serious doubts remain about the political exploitation of human lives,” Morocco should not be allowed to retain “the prestige, economic benefits, and international legitimacy of a World Cup,” Sumar said.