Linz-based tech company has nearly completed job cuts

As previously reported, Kontron is cutting 500 jobs due to losses in its environmental technology division. According to the Linz-based company, 424 jobs have already been eliminated or agreements to cut them have been reached. Through this program, the company aims to save 30 million euros annually. The full impact is expected to be realized starting in fiscal year 2027. In total, the group employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide in more than 20 different countries.