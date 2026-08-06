500 jobs affected
Linz-based tech company has nearly completed job cuts
The Linz-based technology group Kontron posted slight growth in the first half of the year. Adjusted revenue rose by 1.1 percent to 737.1 million euros. The ongoing restructuring program in the GreenTec division, which calls for the elimination of 500 jobs, is expected to be completed in the third quarter.
However, one-time costs pushed profit down to 34.9 million euros, compared with 88.9 million euros in the same period last year, the company announced on Thursday. Adjusted operating profit before interest, taxes, and depreciation (adjusted EBITDA) rose to 100.8 million euros in the first half of this year, up from 90.9 million euros in the same period of 2025.
As previously reported, Kontron is cutting 500 jobs due to losses in its environmental technology division. According to the Linz-based company, 424 jobs have already been eliminated or agreements to cut them have been reached. Through this program, the company aims to save 30 million euros annually. The full impact is expected to be realized starting in fiscal year 2027. In total, the group employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide in more than 20 different countries.
Outlook Confirmed
For the full year 2026, the Kontron Executive Board continues to anticipate a slight year-over-year increase in revenue to 1.607 billion euros, which, taking into account the divested business units, corresponds to organic growth of eight percent. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 225 million euros, excluding the costs of the job cuts.
The technology group’s largest shareholder, Taiwan-based Ennoconn Corporation, had most recently failed to secure a majority stake in Kontron following the expiration of a mandatory tender offer. By the end of the acceptance period, a total of approximately 19.5 percent of the shares had been tendered to Ennoconn. Kontron’s management had previously advised against accepting the offer. Ennoconn had crossed the 30 percent threshold in mid-June and submitted a mandatory tender offer.
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