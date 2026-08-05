Chamber of Labor Test
Air Coolers Actually Caused Temperatures to Rise Even Further
Given the current heat wave, many Austrians are longing for some relief from the heat. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor wanted to find out whether air coolers are a viable alternative to air conditioners. The test results were “chilly.”
In recent days, the search for a cool spot has become the main pastime for many people here. Indoors, people are trying to stay cool with air conditioners, fans, or air coolers. The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor has now taken a close look at exactly these types of air coolers with water tanks.
Seven Models Tested
The testers placed seven models in a 15-square-meter office and monitored how the temperature changed over the course of three hours. The results were more than sobering: Only three products were able to slightly lower the room temperature—by no more than 0.9 degrees. Contrary to what one might hope, the other devices did not provide any cooling; instead, they actually caused temperatures to rise slightly.
Many inquiries
At the same time, the humidity in the room also increased. “The result isn’t surprising. You always need heat exchange. Split-system air conditioners are best, as they dehumidify the room air and make it dry,” explains expert Gerald Kurz from the company K-Gruber in Linz, who is currently working up quite a sweat: “We’re getting an extremely high volume of inquiries and can’t take on any new customers.”
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