A bombshell
Peter Schöber Removed as Head of ORF 3
A bombshell has dropped at Küniglberg: Peter Schöber is no longer the head of ORF 3. He was removed from his post and placed on leave on Wednesday. Compliance allegations are cited as the reason.
As ORF CEO Ingrid Thurnher informed the members of the Board of Trustees, an investigation concluded that Schöber had exhibited behavior in many respects that was incompatible with the role of a senior executive at ORF.
The ORF cannot comment on further details of the compliance investigation for reasons of privacy protection.
The investigation concluded that, in many respects, Schöber exhibited behavior incompatible with a leadership role at ORF.
Aus dem Bericht der ORF-Compliance-Stelle
Thurnher’s letter further states that she has “removed Schöber from his position as co-managing director of ORF 3 and placed him on leave, effective today.” Kathrin Zierhut-Kunz will now serve as sole managing director until further notice. The next step will be to determine how Schöber’s employment relationship with the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation is to be terminated.
Schöber on “Probation” Since January
Schöber had effectively been stripped of his authority and placed on probation since January due to what was described in part as “problematic leadership behavior,” after complaints were received and investigations were launched by the whistleblower office established in the summer of 2025 to handle anonymous reports.
At that time, dozens of employees had testified as witnesses regarding the “Schöber system” and reported on statements—some of them shocking—made during internal meetings. A climate of fear had developed, which had led numerous employees to leave ORF 3.
Schöber’s Motion Rejected in the Spring
Schöber, who was accused of verbal outbursts, bullying, and improper interference, had attempted in the spring to prevent the Foundation Board from reviewing the compliance report by filing a motion for a preliminary injunction with the Vienna Labor and Social Court, but was unsuccessful. The mere risk that confidentiality obligations might be violated would not justify a claim to prevent disclosure.
Böhm and Strobl Also Tripped Up by Compliance Allegations
Managers Pius Strobl and Oliver Böhm, head of ORF Enterprise, had previously been suspended due to compliance allegations. Roland Weißmann, then head of ORF, also resigned from his post in early March 2026. Allegations of sexual harassment against a female employee had been leveled against him.
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