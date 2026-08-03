Austria’s “Cold Diplomatic War” Against Putin

And since the war in Ukraine, the Austrian capital has taken on even greater significance as a base, particularly for Putin. Critics argue that Vienna has become a veritable aircraft carrier for Russian spies. For example, the cultural department at the Russian Embassy alone—with a total of 50 diplomats—has a disproportionately large number of staff. About a third of them are said to be exceptionally skilled at gathering intelligence. As long as the war in Ukraine rages on—and likely even longer...