Threat to Security
Austria’s “Cold Diplomatic War” Against Putin
What is currently unfolding behind the scenes on the diplomatic stage between Vienna and Moscow is highly explosive. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Putin’s envoys have been denied visas in dozens of cases. The “Krone” knows the background to this “Cold Diplomatic War.”
In the Kremlin-loyal propaganda outlet “Izvestia,” the Russian ambassador to Vienna, Andrei Yuryevich Grosov, vented his frustration: “The visa issue remains the most sensitive area, and we call on Vienna to honor its obligations. In particular, those arising from its role as a host country for international organizations.”
For Russia, Austria’s visa policy is “outrageous”
Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, had already described Austria’s visa policy toward Russian diplomats as “outrageous.” Behind this, of course, lies an extremely delicate matter that concerns not only the Foreign Ministry but also the domestic police intelligence service, the Directorate for State Protection and Intelligence (DSN).
70 Moscow Diplomats Failed Security Screening
Specifically, this concerns the security screening of Russian diplomats, embassy staff, and UN employees who require an entry permit to work in Vienna. As confirmed to the “Krone” by well-informed sources, 70 individuals seconded to Austria by Putin failed these checks.
The visa issue remains the most sensitive area, and we call on Vienna to fulfill its obligations.
Russlands Botschafter Andrej Grosow
Bild: Russische Botschaft Wien
In addition, there are 15 expelled diplomats who have been declared “personae non gratae,” or “undesirable persons.” All of this has occurred since the invasion of Ukraine ordered by the Kremlin tsar in Moscow in the early morning hours of February 24. The explosive justification: “threat to national security”! In every single case, the issue concerns the potential spying on state secrets.
The Danube metropolis is considered Europe’s spy capital
Vienna has traditionally been regarded as the capital of spies due to the presence of many international organizations here and its geopolitical location in the heart of Europe. And not just those from Russia. Security experts estimate that up to 7,000 undercover agents are operating in embassies and consulates, disguised as diplomats or “ordinary staff.”
And since the war in Ukraine, the Austrian capital has taken on even greater significance as a base, particularly for Putin. Critics argue that Vienna has become a veritable aircraft carrier for Russian spies. For example, the cultural department at the Russian Embassy alone—with a total of 50 diplomats—has a disproportionately large number of staff. About a third of them are said to be exceptionally skilled at gathering intelligence. As long as the war in Ukraine rages on—and likely even longer...
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