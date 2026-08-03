Rocks are being blasted here to divert the Danube

Operators of the Cernavoda power plant (see map below) have already had to shut down Unit 1 due to the low water level in the Danube. According to reports, Unit 2 can also only continue operating for another four to five days. However, to keep it connected to the grid, the government in Bucharest has resorted to unusual measures. It ordered the navy to divert the Bala branch. On Sunday, the first attempt to blast the Parjoaia rock failed.