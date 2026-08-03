"Exceptional Situation"
Drought Alert! Farmers Are Now Demanding 300 Euros Per Cow
Instead of green fields, many cows in Austria are currently grazing on parched pastures. Because the grass has stopped growing due to the persistent heat, the animals are already eating through their feed reserves for the winter. Dairy farmers see this as an “absolutely exceptional situation” and are calling on the government for immediate assistance.
Local farmers are coming under increasing pressure. According to IG-Milch, dairy farms in Upper Austria, Salzburg, and Lower Austria are particularly affected by the drought. Lobby chief Andreas Hetzlinger described the situation as an absolute emergency: “The cows are no longer going out to pasture because no forage is growing and it’s also much too hot; they’re standing in the barn and eating the hay meant for next winter.”
Feed Shortage: Farmers Are Slaughtering Cows
For many farmers, the drought poses an existential threat. An organic hay-fed dairy farmer from Salzburg also warned: “Due to the widespread drought across half of Europe, it’s already no longer possible to buy additional feed,” according to the association’s statement. Slaughterhouses are already signaling an increased supply.
Josef Handl, a farmer from the Mostviertel region, has already had to have several cows slaughtered because he was running out of feed, he recently revealed to the “Krone.” The situation with corn is particularly dire this year—Handl suffered a 100 percent crop failure, while barley losses reached up to 90 percent.
An already dramatic situation “exacerbated by low milk prices”
Lower Austria is also experiencing unprecedented drought conditions. IG-Milch board member Reinhard Üblacker lamented that his corn was withering in the fields. “Many farms are already running short on water.” The already dire situation is being exacerbated by low milk prices.
IG-Milch calls for 300 euros per cow
IG-Milch is therefore calling, among other things, for a drought compensation payment of 300 euros per cow from the disaster relief fund. It is also demanding a national feed exchange, subsidies for feed transportation, and the securing of corn stocks as a feed substitute.
In addition, a crisis task force comprising representatives from the agricultural sector should be convened. The farmers’ representatives want to leave no doubt about the urgency of the situation: There is an “acute need for action.”
No Relief in Sight
The coming days will bring no relief for farmers either. On the contrary, we are heading toward thepeak of the heat wave. For Vienna, northern Burgenland, and northeastern Lower Austria, a red heat warning is even in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday. According to GeoSphere, temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees.
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