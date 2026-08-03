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After a Sham Inspection

Repeat DUI Offender Flees from Police

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03.08.2026 09:53
Police stopped the driver after a crash (stock photo)
Police stopped the driver after a crash (stock photo)(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

On Saturday, a 41-year-old man had his license revoked for drunk driving. On Sunday, the same driver engaged in a high-speed chase with police.

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A car chase involving a drunk driver took place on Sunday afternoon in the Freistadt district. A police patrol spotted the car of a 41-year-old man from Linz in the Freistadt city area as he was driving on the B125 toward the entrance to the S10. The officers took notice of the vehicle because the 41-year-old’s driver’s license had been temporarily revoked the day before following a drunk driving incident.

At speeds of up to 190 km/h
With their blue lights flashing and sirens blaring, the police officers tried to get the man to stop. However, he ignored all attempts to stop him. He drove through the city at excessive speeds and then steered his car onto the S10 toward Linz. A total of three police patrol cars positioned themselves in front of and behind the 41-year-old in an effort to stop him. However, the fleeing driver sped away at speeds of up to 190 km/h, driving in an extremely reckless manner. He repeatedly changed lanes, braked and accelerated for no apparent reason, and endangered other road users.

Alcohol and Medications
He also ignored the closure of the Götschka Tunnel, which had been ordered in the meantime. At the end of the tunnel, he collided with the tunnel wall and came to a stop. The police were able to remove him from the car unharmed and arrest him. The breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol level of 1.26 per mille. The 41-year-old also told the officers that he had taken medication. The man is being charged.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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