Repeat DUI Offender Flees from Police

At speeds of up to 190 km/h

With their blue lights flashing and sirens blaring, the police officers tried to get the man to stop. However, he ignored all attempts to stop him. He drove through the city at excessive speeds and then steered his car onto the S10 toward Linz. A total of three police patrol cars positioned themselves in front of and behind the 41-year-old in an effort to stop him. However, the fleeing driver sped away at speeds of up to 190 km/h, driving in an extremely reckless manner. He repeatedly changed lanes, braked and accelerated for no apparent reason, and endangered other road users.